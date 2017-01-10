LINCOLNSHIRE, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) ("Camping World"), the nation's largest network of RV-centric retail locations, announced aggressive plans for expansion in the state of Texas, with the proposed acquisition of the northern Texas RV-Max dealerships, with three locations in the greater Dallas market.

Camping World currently operates seven SuperCenters in the El Paso, Houston, San Antonio, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Lubbock and Tyler areas, and with the acquisition of RV-Max, is further expanding in the Dallas-Ft. Worth market with three new SuperCenters. "It has been a personal concern that our company's presence in the state of Texas has not adequately served our customer base," said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World and Good Sam. "Moving forward, one of my top priorities is the expansion of our footprint and market share in the great state of Texas, as we aggressively pursue additional acquisitions and locations for new SuperCenters."

Per Brent Moody, Chief Operating Officer of Camping World and Good Sam, "The planned acquisition of RV-Max will add three new Supercenters to the Dallas - Ft. Worth market, and as part of our massive expansion plans we expect to announce future SuperCenter locations offering the full array of Camping World and Good Sam products and services." Added Moody, "We will embrace Marcus' People, Process and Product philosophy as part of our aggressive expansion, as we add quality manufactures and brands, increase our presence in the market and grow the workforce."

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) is the only provider of a comprehensive portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle ("RV") enthusiasts. Through its two iconic brands, Camping World and Good Sam, the company offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance along with more than 10,000 products and services through its retail locations and membership clubs. Good Sam branded offerings provide the industry's broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources while the Camping World brand operates the largest national network of RV-centric retail locations in the United States with over 120 retail locations in 36 states and an e-commerce platform. With both brands founded in 1966, product and service offerings are based on 50 years of experience and customer feedback from RV enthusiasts.

For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Camping World and other matters. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For Media Outlets:

Contact

Karen Porter

Email Contact



