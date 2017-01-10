Deal enables accelerated rollout and improved management of "Hertz 24/7" service across Europe

Centralized IoT platform helps to communicate with cars in real time and provides voice services from vehicles direct to Hertz contact center

Orange Business Services has won a three-year contract with Hertz, one of the foremost global car rental companies, for IoT connectivity services to support its hourly vehicle rental service. The Hertz 24/7 hourly rental service is currently available for businesses and through retail partnerships, allowing users to pick up their rented cars or vans at any time, for any duration and from convenient locations. Orange will provide the IoT connectivity across seven European countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain and the UK.

Orange Business Services provides Hertz IoT connectivity services to support its hourly vehicle rental service. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Hertz 24/7 corporate business model provides companies with technology-enabled pool fleets, which have proven to drive significant savings and substantial improvements in utilization and service for the end user. The keyless cars available 24/7- can be booked by employees on the phone, online or using an app, which dramatically simplifies and improves the process, thereby saving costs. Hertz 24/7 pool fleets can be deployed in one or multiple countries where the company operates, allowing its staff to book and use the vehicles available at the different locations.

Hertz 24/7 also operates through retail partnerships with Costco, B&Q and IKEA in the UK and with other retailers, including Leroy Merlin and IKEA in other European countries. Vans are placed at the stores' parking areas and can be rented by the hour for customers to conveniently take their purchases home.

With the IoT connectivity that provides voice services from the vehicles, customers now have a direct line to the Hertz contact center. Previously, each country had to use a local operator to provide the SIM cards. The new deal with Orange Business Services enables Hertz to centralize the management of its fleet's SIM cards and service management with one global communications provider.

"We are constantly evolving as a business to reflect the changing demands of our customers. Our partnership with Orange Business Services is an ideal step for us as we embrace the future and take on new digital technologies that improve customer service," said Fabrice Genty, senior director, Car Sharing Operations at Hertz."

"IoT technology paves the way for new innovative services in the future. Working with a global player in the industry like Hertz is a great opportunity for us to showcase our global IoT expertise and the reliability of our services. We prioritize an unmatched customer experience, and we're firm believers in pushing the boundaries of innovation. By working with Hertz, we can do both," said Anne-Sophie Lotgering, senior vice president, Europe, Russia CIS at Orange Business Services.

The Orange Business Services IoT connectivity service is part of Datavenue, a modular IoT and Analytics solution. To enable advanced analysis and decision-making, the Datavenue solution encompasses the selection of relevant data and objects, their reliable and secure connection, and their management in the customer information system environment. A global team of more than 700 Orange data-scientists and engineers design and develop these innovative services. Orange already supports over 11 million active objects across a variety of sectors, including Smart Cities, Healthcare, Automotive and Industry. The launch of Datavenue reaffirms the Orange commitment to supporting businesses with their digital transformation.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global operates the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly car rental brands in more than 10,000 corporate and licensee locations throughout approximately 150 countries in North America, Europe, Latin America,Asia, Australia, Africa, the Middle East and New Zealand. Hertz Global is the largest worldwide airport general use car rental company with more than 1,600 airport locations in the U.S. and more than 1,400 airport locations internationally. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, NeverLost®, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through the Adrenaline, Dream, Green and Prestige Collections set Hertz Global apart from the competition. Additionally, Hertz Global owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen Corporation, operates the Hertz 24/7 hourly car rental business in international markets and sells vehicles through its Rent2Buy program. The Company also owns Hertz Equipment Rental Corporation ("HERC"), one of the largest equipment rental businesses with more than 350 locations worldwide offering a diverse line of equipment and tools for rent and sale. HERC primarily serves the construction, industrial, oil, gas, entertainment and government sectors. For more information about Hertz Global, visit: www.hertz.com.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services, the Orange branch dedicated to B2B services, is not only a telecom operator, but also an IT solutions integrator and applications developer in France and around the world. Its 20,000 employees support companies in all areas of their digital transformation: mobile and collaborative workspaces; IT/cloud infrastructure; fixed and mobile connectivity; private and hybrid networks; applications for Internet of Things, 360° customer experience and Big Data analytics; and cybersecurity thanks to dedicated experts and infrastructure to protect information systems. More than 3,000 multinational organizations and 2 million SOHOs, enterprises and local authorities in France rely on Orange Business Services as their trusted partner.

Learn more at www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with annual sales of 40 billion euros in 2015 and has 154,000 employees worldwide at 30 September 2016. Orange is listed on the NYSE Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

