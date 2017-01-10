SimCorp, a leading provider of investment management solutions and services for the global financial services industry today announced that The Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA), a United States pension plan, has selected SimCorp Dimension as its new back office platform, including investment accounting, reconciliation, cash management, general ledger, corporate actions and data warehouse.



David Adams, Asst. CFO and head of investment accounting at RSA stated, "Our goal is to manage our investments to the highest possible standards and to be good stewards of the assets with which we have been entrusted by our members. As we explored the options, we found SimCorp's integrated solution to be ideal for transforming our business processes and providing the efficiency we need in our operations. We feel that with the SimCorp platform we will be able to deliver the highest quality investment data to our in-house investment staff and at the same time more efficiently meet our organizational and statutory requirements."



"We are pleased to partner with RSA as they look to enhance their investment management technology solutions to meet the needs of their pension plan members," said James Corrigan, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of SimCorp North America. "This is an important client win for SimCorp as it expands our presence in serving U.S. state pension and treasury systems with a modern, fully integrated investment management solution that drives efficiencies. We very much look forward to working with RSA to achieve their objectives."



Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to: Erica Fidel, SimCorp North America, +1 212 994 9453 Anders Crillesen, SimCorp Corporate Communication, +45 3544 6474



