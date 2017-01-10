PJSC MAGNIT - List of Affiliated Persons

Press Release

Krasnodar

January 10, 2017

Magnit Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons as of 31.12.2016

Krasnodar, Russia (January 10, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the publication of the list of affiliated persons as of 31.12.2016.

Please be informed that today PJSC "Magnit" has published the list of affiliated persons as of 31.12.2016.

The list can be found on the Company's website http://www.ir.magnit.com/ and on http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2016, Magnit operated 35 distribution centers and 14,059 stores (10,521 convenience, 431 hypermarkets and 3,107 drogerie stores) in 2,495 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 522 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 52 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.