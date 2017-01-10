Unit4, a fast growing leader in enterprise applications for service organizations, today announced that Jeremy Roche, formerly CEO of cloud ERP vendor FinancialForce, takes up a new role with Unit4 as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Jeremy has served on Unit4's Executive Committee and remained active at board level throughout his time as FinancialForce CEO.

Jeremy was the driving force behind the creation of FinancialForce in 2009 with investment from Unit4 and Salesforce. The company has grown to become the leading Cloud ERP vendor with apps built entirely on the Salesforce Cloud Platform. Late last week, FinancialForce announced that Jeremy will hand over the reins to Tod Nielsen, former Salesforce executive, who will focus on further scaling the business.

As Unit4's CPO, Jeremy will be responsible for further developing and bringing to market the end-to-end product and customer experience, injecting innovative ideas that will help Unit4 customers harness the full potential of cloud. Having established FinancialForce more than seven years ago and grown it to be the successful organization it is today, he will use his experience to accelerate the cloud transition for Unit4 customers, delivering product innovation and rapid time to value.

"I relish this new challenge and look forward to putting my experience to good use," said Jeremy Roche. "Unit4 continues to innovate to meet the needs of its customers at a time of rapid cloud adoption and digital transformation. It's an exciting time for the company and for me as we capitalize on the cloud opportunity that exists today."

"Jeremy takes over from Ivo Totev who has contributed a great deal to Unit4 over the last three years," said Stephan Sieber, Unit4 CEO. "His appointment comes at a time when Unit4 is seeing growing demand for its cloud solutions. Our customers are excited by our self-driving business applications delivering support for industry specific solutions and redefined user experience. We are very pleased to have Jeremy on board focusing on further improving our customer experience and ensuring we get our customers the business results they want. Under Jeremy's lead we will further align product management and product marketing to deliver a premium end-to-end experience for customers and ensure that our product roadmaps and go-to-market offerings fulfil sector and customer needs."

Jeremy will continue to serve as Founder and special advisor to the FinancialForce management team.

