As of January 11, 2017, the following bond loan issued by SPP Livförsäkringar AB is delisted from STO Corporate Bonds upon request by the issuer. Last day of trading is today January 10, 2017.



Issuer: SPP Livförsäkringar AB ------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005731882 ------------------------------------------------- Short Name: SPPL 1 ------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: January 10, 2017 ------------------------------------------------- Term: Delisted from January 11, 2017 -------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Andreas Jensen or Cecilia Olsson, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.