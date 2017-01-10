Aarhus, Denmark, 2017-01-10 18:32 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Vestas has received a firm and unconditional order in the USA comprising 150 V110-2.0 MW turbines, totalling 300 MW.



Additional information about the project:



Customer: Undisclosed at the customer's request -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Project name: Undisclosed at the customer's request -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Location/Country USA : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of MW: 300 MW -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of 150 x V110-2.0 MW turbines turbines/turbin e type(s): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contract type: Supply-only -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contract scope: The contract includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a multi-year service agreement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Time of Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the delivery: second quarter of 2017, with commissioning expected in the fourth quarter of 2017. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Total year-to-date announced order intake in MW: 300 MW (see overview at vestas.com/investor).



Contact details Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark Hans Martin Smith, Senior Vice President, Group Treasury and Investor Relations Tel: +45 9730 8209



Vestas-American Wind Technology Chris Brown, President



For more information, or to arrange an interview with Chris Brown, please contact:



Michael Zarin, Head of External Communications Tel: +45 4084 1526



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=610839