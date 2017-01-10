Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market 2017-2021: By Type & End Use Industry - Key Vendors are Ashland, DSM & BASF - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global UPR market to grow at a CAGR of 5.86% during the period 2017-2021.



Global UPR Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The increasing investments made by emerging economies toward infrastructural developments and long-term projects will influence the market's growth in the next five years. China, India, Brazil, and countries in the Middle East are likely to increase their expenses in the infrastructure segment. Currently, China is the leading market for UPR in the world in terms of consumption and production. The country's market is registering substantial growth due to the increasing investments in infrastructural development and construction projects. In addition, the demand for high-performance, high-quality UPR from end-users such as electrical and electronics, artificial stone, wind energy, and automotive sectors is steadily progressing. The building and construction segment has a strong foothold in the market with a 27% share. Increase in infrastructural activities in these regions directly augments the growth of the global UPR market.

According to the report, epoxy resins have better electrical properties and sustainability at high temperature ranges in comparison to UPRs. Epoxies are preferred in applications that require properties like improved adhesive power, mechanical strength, and resistance to environmental degradation. Epoxy resins are generally used as adhesives, coatings, and casting materials in commercial and military aerospace applications. Aerospace applications include flooring panel, ducting, wings of an aircraft, and vertical and horizontal stabilizers. Epoxies offer high strength, low shrinkage, and good adhesion characteristics.

Key vendors:



Ashland

DSM

BASF

Reichhold

Polynt



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by type



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-use industry



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Key vendor analysis



Part 16: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bm6md7/global

