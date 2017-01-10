Company Asserts Its Ownership of "Content ID" Trademark

Audible Magic Corporation, the leader in digital fingerprinting and automated content recognition (ACR) solutions, has initiated legal action against Google Inc. for the company's fraudulent trademark registration of Audible Magic's Content ID trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Audible Magic is recognized for its pioneering work in digital fingerprinting, the foundation behind its Content ID services, and is a trusted 3rd party provider among both service operators and rights owners.

YouTube was under contract with Audible Magic initially in 2006, then subsequently after its acquisition by Google and through to the end of 2009. During that time, Audible Magic provided its trademarked and patented Content ID services to YouTube/Google prior to Google launching its own version for content recognition.

"Content ID is fundamentally about protecting against unauthorized use of copyrighted works and to have a company usurp our trademark for its own use and registration undermines their ability to be trusted to have the proper motivations in protecting third-party intellectual property rights," said Vance Ikezoye, Co-founder and CEO of Audible Magic. "Even more egregious is that Google has reportedly generated billions of dollars in revenues under a trademark that we rightfully own."

A copy of Audible Magic's petition submitted to the USPTO can be found at: http://www.audiblemagic.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Audible_Magic_Petition_with_USPTO_Content_ID.pdf

About Audible Magic

Audible Magic provides technologies that make media devices, apps and networks content aware. The company is the trusted leader in digital fingerprinting techniques that recognize audio and video content in all forms across radio and television broadcasts, Internet streams, cable and satellite transmissions, stored digital files, and on consumer devices such as smart TVs, set-top boxes, smart phones, tablets, and other appliances. Since its founding in 1999, the company has been awarded more than 33 patents in the U.S. and in Europe. Currently Audible Magic works with more than 200 customers and partners in technology, entertainment and media.

