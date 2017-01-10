SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Dave Magee, Cushman & Wakefield Commerce's Market Leader in Seattle, has achieved the SIOR Office designation awarded by the Society of Industrial and Office REALTORS®. SIOR is a Washington, DC-based international professional organization of more than 3,000 commercial real estate professionals, 2,800 of whom have earned the coveted SIOR designation.

"We congratulate Dave on earning the distinguished SIOR designation," said Jeff Eaton, President, Cushman & Wakefield Commerce. "One of the things that sets Dave apart is his drive for continual improvement and his enthusiasm for our company and the industry. Dave is an incredible market leader in the greater Seattle/Bellevue area and we are honored to have him at the helm of that strong team."

Magee has had a significant impact on the Seattle market during his 27-year commercial real estate tenure. Repeatedly a top 10 producer with Cushman & Wakefield, Magee has represented high-profile companies such as Alaska and Horizon Airlines, King Country, and The Boeing Company. Magee has developed expertise in tenant representation, office leasing, and investment sales.

Magee is an active member in the Puget Sound business community, with his most recent industry leadership appointment as president of the Washington Commercial Association of Realtors for 2017. He is also co-chair of the local NAIOP chapter's Programs Committee; serves the Seattle Rotary on its Community Service Committee. Magee is a CCIM candidate and is a frequently invited speaker and panel member at NAIOP and WSCAR's continuing education seminars.

To achieve the SIOR designation, Magee completed at least five years of creditable experience in the highly specialized field of office real estate; met stringent education requirements; and demonstrated professional ability, competency, ethical conduct, and personal integrity.

Individuals who hold the SIOR designation are top producers in the commercial real estate field and are represented in more than 630 cities in 29 countries around the world. SIOR enforces a strict code of ethics and required designees to complete its ethics course within their first three years of membership.

Social Media Links:

Twitter: http://twitter.com/comre_

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/COMRE1

Blog: http://blog.comre.com/

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/commerce-real-estate-solutions?trk=tabs_biz_home

About Cushman & Wakefield Commerce

Cushman & Wakefield Commerce operates the Cushman & Wakefield business in Nevada, Utah and Washington. As part of the Cushman & Wakefield global platform, the firm offers innovative commercial real estate solutions to occupier and investor clients, offering transaction services, capital markets services, occupier and investor services, and real estate advisory. With nearly 300 employees, 9 million sq. ft. of property management and transaction value of more than $2.8 billion, the firm is a leading commercial real estate resource in the Intermountain West region and Pacific Northwest. Learn more at www.comre.com.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that helps clients transform the way people work, shop, and live. The firm's 43,000 employees in more than 60 countries provide deep local and global insights that create significant value for occupiers and investors around the world. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $5 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3097634



Media Contact:



Tim Rush

Springboard5

+1 801 208 1100

Email Contact



