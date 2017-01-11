Seadrill Limited: SDRL - Changes to the Board of Directors

Hamilton, Bermuda, January 11, 2017 - Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or "the Company") announces today that Michael Grant and David Weinstein have been appointed as Directors of the Company with effect from January 10, 2017. Mr Grant and Mr Weinstein each bring additional industry and cross-border transaction expertise to our Board of Directors.

Mr Grant has held Senior Management positions in a number of private and listed entities, including Al Jaber Group (UAE), Cable & Wireless (US & UK), Houses of Parliament (UK) and Eurotunnel Group (UK/France). Mr Grant has a first degree in Civil Engineering, an MBA in Finance from London Cass Business School and has completed the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School. He is a Chartered Engineer, a Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers (UK) and a Fellow of the UK Association of Corporate Treasurers.

Mr. Weinstein is the Chairman of THE ONEIDA GROUP and Deputy Chairman of TORM plc. Mr. Weinstein graduated from the Columbia School of Law and Brandeis University.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.