SimCorp, a leading provider of investment management solutions and services for the global financial services industry, today announced that it is changing its organizational setup in Europe, forming a new Northern European market unit and a new Southern European market unit in addition to the already existing Central European unit. The changes are in line with SimCorp's growth ambitions and the need to support clients, including recent wins like Generali and SEB, with a consolidated, more efficient operational setup.



The new Southern Europe unit will cover France, Italy, and Spain. This region will be led by Emmanuel Colson, who is currently Managing Director for SimCorp France and has successfully established SimCorp in the French market. The new region will support the expansion into Italy and Spain, which have previously been outside SimCorp's geographical scope.



A new Northern Europe market unit will be formed by merging the current Nordic and Benelux operations. The new unit will be led by Hans Otto Engkilde, who is currently Managing Director for SimCorp Benelux and has successfully increased SimCorp's market share in the Benelux markets.



SimCorp CEO, Klaus Holse comments: "With our latest new client wins in Europe, it is time for us to organize slightly different to make sure we keep an efficient and lean operation across our business. We generally see investment management firms growing in size and we need to align with this pattern to continue delivering cost-effective, superior solutions and services that meet our clients' expectations."



In addition to the three market units in continental Europe, SimCorp has a market unit covering Asia Pacific, one covering North America, and one covering UK, Ireland, and the Middle-East.



