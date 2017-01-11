HELSINKI, Finland, Jan 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dariush Rezai, President of Eltel's business unit Mobile Communication will leave Eltel to take on the position as President of Sweco Denmark in spring 2017. He will continue in his position at Eltel until the end of March 2017. Dariush Rezai joined Eltel in 2011 and was appointed President of Mobile Communication and a member of the Group Management Team in 2014. The process of appointing a successor has commenced and the solution will be announced later on.

Håkan Kirstein, CEO of Eltel AB comments: "We thank Dariush for his valuable contribution at Eltel over the past years. Dariush has successfully been developing Eltel's mobile business and contributed to the management of Eltel. We wish him all the best in his future career."

For further information:

Ingela Ulfves

VP - IR and Group Communications

Tel: +358 40 311 3009,

E-mail: ingela.ulfves@eltelnetworks.com

About Eltel

Eltel is a leading European provider of technical services for critical infrastructure networks - Infranets - in the segments of Power, Communication and Transport & Security, with operations throughout the Nordic and Baltic regions, Poland, Germany, the United Kingdom and Africa. Eltel provides a broad and integrated range of services, spanning from maintenance and upgrade services to project deliveries. Eltel has a diverse contract portfolio and a loyal and growing customer base of large network owners. In 2015 Eltel net sales amounted to EUR 1,255 million. The current number of employees is approximately 9,600. Since February 2015, Eltel AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/eltel/r/change-in-eltel-s-group-management-team---dariush-rezai-to-leave-eltel,c2163657

The following files are available for download: