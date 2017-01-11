Research and Markets - Global $57.19 Billion Hybrid Seeds (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Oilseeds) Market 2016-2022 Featuring E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Syngenta , Monsanto, Dow AgroSciences and KWS

DUBLIN, Jan 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Hybrid Seeds Market by Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Oilseeds), Duration (Short-Term, Medium-Term, and Long-Term), Seed Treatment (Treated and Untreated), Farm Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The hybrid seeds market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.10% to reach USD 57.19 Billion by 2022

The growing global population, declining arable land, changing weather patterns, diversification of diets, and technology-driven agriculture in developing countries are factors responsible for the growth of the hybrid seeds market. Hybrid seeds offer several advantages to farmers. Due to the effects of hybrid vigor, these varieties often outperform the parent seeds, and, in addition, hybrids are highly uniform.



On the basis of crop type, the fruits & vegetables segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate from 2016 to 2022. The demand for various types of fruit & vegetable seeds is driven by favorable climatic conditions, technology, and storage methods.



On the basis of seed treatment, the untreated segment is projected to grow at a higher growth rate in the global hybrid seeds market from 2016 to 2022. Untreated hybrid seeds are not treated with any chemical, biological, or physical method of seed treatment. Due to this, the untreated hybrid seeds can be used in organic farming, provided that a comparable seed variety is not available in certified organic seed.



Outdoor farm type is a widely accepted type of farming that eases the application of pesticides and fertilizers resulting in an increased crop yield. Outdoor farming comprises fields, gardens, and nurseries, generally preferred for seasonal crops.



The fastest-growing market for hybrid seeds is projected to be Asia-Pacific between 2016 and 2022. The North American sees the maximum consumption of hybrid seeds due to the increasing population and demand for new and enhanced agricultural products. Key players have concentrated their major research & developments efforts to develop products conforming to European regulations for hybrid seeds, since these regulations are considered to be benchmarks in terms of certain seeds.



However, factors such as varying climatic conditions and the fact that once used, hybrid seeds cannot be reproduced, are restraining the growth of the hybrid seeds market, globally.



Key players identified in the global hybrid seeds market include E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Monsanto (U.S), Dow AgroSciences LLC (U.S.), and KWS (Germany), which are among the key players of the hybrid seeds market as these are well-established and financially stable players that have been operating in the industry for several years.



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4znxtz/hybrid_seeds

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716