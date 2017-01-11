Invitation - Presentation of Castellum's Year-end Report 2016

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Henrik Saxborn, CEO, and Ulrika Danielsson, CFO, will present Castellum's Year-end Report 2016 for investors and media analysts at a combined presentation and conference call at 13:00 CET, January 20, 2017. The presentation will be held in English.

To follow the presentation use this link:

http://Media.fronto.com/cloud/castellum/170120

Dial-in details for the conference call: +46 (0) 850336434

Code: 38192805

This information is information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 13:30 CET on January 11, 2017.

For additional information, please contact:

Henrik Saxborn,

CEO,

Phone +46-31-60-74-50

Ulrika Danielsson,

CFO,

Phone +46-31-60-74-74

Castellum is one of the major listed real estate companies in Sweden. The fair value of the real estate portfolio amounted at the latest report to approx. SEK 74 billion, and comprises of commercial properties for office, retail, warehouse and industrial with a total lettable area of approx. 4.7 million sq.m.

Castellum own and manage properties through one common brand in five geographical regions with strong local presence. The five geographical regions are: Central, North, Stockholm, West and Öresund.

In 2016, Castellum sustainability performance was awarded two top distinctions: First Prize for sustainability reporting in Europe from EPRA and Global Sector Leader, handed out by GRESB which means that Castellum is ranked first in the world within the office- and industrial-properties sector. Further Castellum has been selected as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), which includes the companies in all industries in the world with best performance in terms of sustainability.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Castellum AB (publ),

Box 2269, SE-403 14 Gothenburg

Org nr/Corp Id no SE 556475-5550

Phone +46 31 60 74 00

Fax +46 31 13 17 55

