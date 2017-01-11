TUV Rheinland and OpenSky: "Your industrial process isn't safe if it's not secure"

Critical infrastructures and industry are threatened more than ever by cyber attacks: TUV Rheinland and OpenSky are expanding their offering of safety audits and certifications for critical infrastructures and industry to include cyber security assessments, a topic that is being presented at the S4x17 ICS Security Conference in Miami Florida.

MIAMI, Jan.11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Power supply failures, nationwide failure of telephone networks, internet and ATMs lasting several days through to production stoppages: Cyber attacks on critical infrastructures and industry are not a question of "if" - they are a question of "when". As the consequences of these attacks, especially with the growth in the internet of things (IoT) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), could be enormous, TUV Rheinland and OpenSky have extended their portfolio of functional safety audits and certifications for critical infrastructures and industry to include extensive cyber security analyses and examinations. "With the advent of Industry 4.0, functional safety can no longer be considered in isolation," explains Heinz Gall, expert for "Functional Safety & Security" at TUV Rheinland. "Cyber security is an essential success factor: for protect central supply systems, as an important precondition for functional safety in manufacturing processes; for secure automated data exchange between networked production systems; and for availability and reliability in production;" adds Nigel Stanley, cyber security specialist at OpenSky. "The need to regularly examine current safety and security strategies in the industry and to further develop intelligent controls and solutions will continue to rise as smart processing continues to accelerate," the two experts are convinced.

TUV Rheinland and OpenSky have therefore developed an interdisciplinary risk management approach for component manufacturers and system integrators of industrial control systems that focuses equally on functional safety and cyber security. It is based on a solid risk analysis over an entire life cycle, starting with the development phase and the need to design in safety & security. The service includes in-depth cyber security evaluations, including vulnerability, hardness and penetration tests. In January 2017 TUV Rheinland and OpenSky are presenting their approach at S4x17 in Miami, one of the most important international conferences on the security of industrial control systems.

With its integrated offering of functional safety and cyber security, TUV Rheinland and OpenSky are combining more than 145 years of expertise in industrial safety and security with extensive experience in the field of cyber security.

Besides complying with regulatory requirements, component manufacturers and integrators of industrial systems can use the TUV Rheinland and OpenSky approach to attain more challenging security maturity levels as defined by IEC 62443, an international security standard for industrial automation and control systems. Find out more at www.tuv.com/en/ics-security, www.tuvasi.com, www.openskycorp.com.

About TUV Rheinland and OpenSky

TUV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services and currently the largest independent service provider that combines ICT competency with comprehensive expertise regarding the industry, and whose core business has been to provide technical safety and security to people and the environment around the world for more than 140 years.

The group maintains a worldwide presence with 19,600 employees; annual turnover is nearly EUR 1.9 billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TUV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects and helps to shape processes for companies. For more than 15 years, TUV Rheinland has been supporting the private and public sector with comprehensive consulting and solution expertise in IT, cyber security and telecommunications through digital transformation processes.

OpenSky Corporation is part of the TUV Rheinland group and a 100% subsidiary of TUV Rheinland. OpenSky provides information technology expertise to help corporations optimize IT platforms, protect information assets, and accelerate the adoption of strategic technologies. It specializes in transformational IT infrastructure, security, and risk consulting.

OpenSky's key differentiators include vendor independence, deep industry and technology expertise, and a holistic approach to evolving IT infrastructure platforms.