Press Release Highlights:

Technology heavyweights get behind first annual DisruptMining to showcase cutting edge technologies in an effort to explore potential applications in the mining sector as well as commit sponsorship funds to support charities and the creation of scholarships in mining innovation: Microsoft HoloLens, the world's first self-contained holographic computer, will be present and will offer attendees the opportunity to explore the potential cutting edge of mixed reality technology within the mining sector -- https://disruptmining.com/microsoft IBM provides the leading cognitive systems platform for the mining industry through IBM Watson -- Watson is an industry disruptor, digesting vast amounts of data at extreme speeds and augmenting human intelligence to deliver risk based certainty -- https://disruptmining.com/ibm Accenture, the Connected Mine -- Merging mobile, cloud and analytics to help mining companies more effectively manage their in-pit operations --www.accenture.com/digitalmining Cisco, the Digital Reinvention of Mining -- Cisco provides the digital network technology and expertise that underpins the transformation of the mining industry and in turn helps safeguard workers, save costs and increase efficiency -- http://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/solutions/industries/materials-mining.html

Deadline for DisruptMining submissions extended to January 25, 2017

Five finalists to receive all expense paid trip to Toronto, Canada to present at DisruptMining live event and vie for $1 million in investments into their concept and/or technology

10 additional semi-finalists to be invited to daytime DisruptMining Expo to showcase their ideas to a select group of 250-300 mining executives

Integra Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ICG) (OTCQX: ICGQF) ("Integra" or the "Company") and Goldcorp Inc. (TSX: G) (NYSE: GG) are pleased to announce they have teamed with four of the world's largest technology companies to explore potential applications of disruptive technologies in the mining sector.

DisruptMining is a marquee event during the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") conference that will showcase disruptive and exponential technologies with the potential to revolutionize the future of mining, from exploration and discovery to production and automation to financing, marketing and corporate social responsibility. Goldcorp has committed $1 million for a proof of concept at one of Goldcorp's mines or investment in the winning technologies.

"We are thrilled that four of the largest technology companies in the world have committed to supporting the DisruptMining initiative. Their commitment demonstrates the tremendous potential for technology to revolutionize the future of mining," stated Stephen de Jong, President and CEO at Integra Gold Corp.

"This initiative is gaining momentum with disruptors across the world, eager to showcase their ideas in-front of an exclusive audience hundreds of mining and technology executives and investors," said Todd White, Chief Operating Officer at Goldcorp Inc. "Our goal is to break down the wall between innovation and mining and facilitate collaboration across the sector."

Link to DisruptMining video: https://vimeo.com/195817154

Microsoft, IBM, Accenture, and Cisco to Sponsor Event and Showcase Cutting Edge Technologies

Microsoft, IBM, Accenture and Cisco have committed to sponsoring DisruptMining and showcasing technology during the daytime expo. These companies recognize the opportunity for technology to disrupt and revolutionize the future of the mining industry.

Microsoft plans to showcase its Microsoft HoloLens technology (https://disruptmining.com/microsoft), the first self-contained, holographic computer which enables you to engage with your digital content and interact with holograms in the world around you.

IBM, also a partner from Integra's 2016 Gold Rush Challenge, will showcase its global cognitive computing successes powered with IBM Watson. IBM Watson can unlock value in data from multiple sources, giving rise to new connections, greater insights, and vastly superior efficiencies. IBM Watson's cognitive systems think more like humans, but at an immense scale -- which redefines what is possible. See an example of the power of IBM Watson at http://ibm.biz/WatsonIoTMining.

Cisco, the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984, is focused on bringing digital transformation to industries. "Digital transformation is affecting every industry and mining is at the vanguard of this evolution," stated Bernadette Wightman, President of Cisco Canada. "Leading mining companies around the world are deploying Cisco Connected Mining solutions to help enhance safety, increase production, and optimize resources based on real-time information."

Accenture will feature its Connected Mine solution, which aggregates data from a variety of systems, and applies advanced analytics to increase productivity. "Mining companies find themselves under increasing pressure to digitally transform operations to more effectively manage them. To boost productivity and significantly improve safety, leading miners are successfully applying integrated digital solutions," said Dave Rossi, North American Natural Resources Lead, Accenture.

The four technology companies will support the DisruptMining initiative, showcase their respective technologies, and gain insight into the disruptive ideas and technologies presenting at the event. These companies will not be participating in the $1 million "Shark-Tank" style live finale.

Submission Deadline Extended One Week to January 25, 2017

Any innovators interested in pitching their idea at DisruptMining are encouraged to submit an application via the submission portal found at www.disruptmining.com before 9:00pm PST on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.

Applications are limited to four pages and must include a brief introduction to the idea and technology being pitched, along with an explanation of its potential impact on the mining industry. Multi-media usage is highly encouraged to complement submissions as well as introduce yourself.

Attendees chosen to exhibit at the innovation expo, and the five finalists chosen to pitch at the DisruptMining live event, will be notified by February 1, 2017.

Travel and accommodation expenses for the five finalists chosen to present at the "Shark-Tank" style live finale will be paid for by DisruptMining.

DisruptMining Timeline

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 (previously January 18, 2017): deadline for disruptors applications.

Wednesday, February 1, 2017: selected disruptors notified.

Sunday, March 5, 2017 1:00pm - 4:30pm: DisruptMining Innovation Expo.

Sunday, March 5, 2017 5:00 pm - late: DisruptMining Live Event.

For more information, to ask questions, and for full application details please visit www.disruptmining.com or email info@disruptmining.com.

About DisruptMining

#DisruptMining is a joint initiative put forward by Goldcorp and Integra Gold Corp which seeks to foster innovation in the mining sector by providing the best platform for people working with potentially disruptive technologies to reach the leaders of the mining space.

Net proceeds from sponsorships and ticket sales at the DisruptMining finale event will be donated to charities as well as used to create scholarships designed to spur innovation in mining.

Entrants have until January 25 th to submit an application, and can learn more by visiting the website at www.DisruptMining.com.

About Integra Gold Corp. www.integragold.com

Integra Gold is a junior gold exploration company advancing projects in Val-d'Or, Québec, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Company's primary focus is its high-grade Lamaque project.

About Goldcorp Inc. www.goldcorp.com

Goldcorp is a senior gold producer focused on responsible mining practices with safe, low-cost production from a high-quality portfolio of mines.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain disclosures in this document constitute forward-looking statements, including the timing and completion of the DisruptMining expo and live finale. In making the forward-looking statements, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company, including that the Company is able to execute the challenge in accordance with the terms described herein. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, among others, those matters identified in its continuous disclosure filings, including its most recently filed MD&A. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

