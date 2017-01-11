XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Awarded Contract for Cummins' Global Aftermarket Distribution Center

GREENWICH, Conn. - January 11, 2017 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been awarded a supply chain contract by global power leader Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) to support its customers worldwide. XPO Logistics will operate Cummins' primary parts distribution center starting this month, managing approximately 800 workers and over 2,700 orders shipped daily.

The one million square foot facility in Memphis, Tenn., distributes component parts, rebuild kits and remanufactured engines as the principal restock hub for Cummins' warehouses worldwide, and supports thousands of Cummins dealers in North America. XPO will provide custom-designed technology for parts stocking and control, fulfillment, shipping and returns management.

"The employees and the important work they do each day at our distribution center is critical to the success of our customers and to Cummins," said Clarence Carr, Director, Memphis Distribution Center, Cummins Inc. "We will work with XPO to ensure that the operations and the work environment continue to be of the highest quality and something we can all take pride in. We will continue to look for new and innovative ways to improve our work and our services."

Cummins has multiple operations in Memphis and has been involved with the Memphis community for more than 50 years. Cummins now employs a workforce of more than 1,600 across its remanufacturing and distribution operations in Memphis and last year employees spent over 4,000 hours volunteering in the Memphis community.

Troy Cooper, XPO Logistics chief operating officer, said, "We're proud to support Cummins in its commitment to superior customer service and supply chain excellence. We look forward to adding significant value to the Memphis distribution center with cutting-edge technology and global best practices for enhanced productivity, quality and cost-effectiveness."

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 34 countries, with over 86,000 employees and 1,425 locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments, its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France.www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com)

About Cummins

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business units that design, manufacture, distribute and service diesel and natural gas engines and related technologies, including fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, (USA) Cummins currently employs approximately 55,000 people worldwide and serves customers in approximately 190 countries and territories through a network of approximately 600 company-owned and independent distributor locations and approximately 7,200 dealer locations. Cummins earned $1.4 billion on sales of $19.1 billion in 2015. Press releases can be found on the Web at www.cummins.com . Follow Cummins on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cummins and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/cumminsinc .

