sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 11.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,365 Euro		-0,058
-0,69 %
WKN: A2AMC7 ISIN: JE00BD9WR069 Ticker-Symbol: UNQ1 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
UBM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UBM PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,353
8,527
17:06
11.01.2017 | 15:46
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

UBM PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, January 11

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 11 January 2017

Name of applicant:UBM plc
Name of schemes:UBM Sharesave Scheme
UBM International Sharesave Plan
Period of return:From:1 July 2016To:31 December 2016
Balance under scheme from previous return:1,183,733
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):151,042
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:1,032,691

Name of contact:Corinna Bridges
Address of contact:240 Blackfriars Road, London, SE1 8BF
Telephone number of contact:0207 921 5000

© 2017 PR Newswire