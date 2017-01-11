UBM PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, January 11
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 11 January 2017
|Name of applicant:
|UBM plc
|Name of schemes:
|UBM Sharesave Scheme
UBM International Sharesave Plan
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 July 2016
|To:
|31 December 2016
|Balance under scheme from previous return:
|1,183,733
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|151,042
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|1,032,691
|Name of contact:
|Corinna Bridges
|Address of contact:
|240 Blackfriars Road, London, SE1 8BF
|Telephone number of contact:
|0207 921 5000