Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2017) - Galileo Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: GXL) (the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Ronald A. Rieder to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. David Hottman has resigned as CEO to focus on other ventures and will remain as Chairman and a director of the Company.

Mr. Ronald Rieder is the current President of Galileo Exploration and has over 30 years of corporate finance and business expertise in strategic resource planning, financing and corporate communications. As a former President/CEO of Lucky Strike Uranium Exploration he assisted in the formation of a four company syndicate to explore over 700,000 acres of prospective land in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. As the former Vice President of Finance for Mineral Mountain Gold he assisted in raising in excess of $20 million dollars over a three year period. Mr. Rieder's diverse background and ability to assess projects will be an asset to the company as it continues to acquire projects and create shareholder value.

"The Company wishes to thank Mr. Hottman for his service as CEO. We are pleased to have his continued contribution as a director moving forward as we continue to build the company portfolio", says Ronald Rieder, Galileo Explorations' new President and CEO.

