NEW YORK, NY -- 01/11/17 -- Executive Perspectives Live, a primetime digital television show on C-Suite TV, is kicking off 2017 with a one-on-one interview with Max Scheder-Bieschin, Chief Financial Officer, Ekso Bionics.

Scheder-Bieschin sat down with Executive Perspectives Live host Jeffrey Hayzlett to talk about how Ekso Bionics is investing in technology that is helping hospitals provide mobility to spinal cord injury and stroke patients as well as injured military personnel with the help of a "wearable exoskeleton." This device is capable of helping increase mobility in patients, while still managing to keep costs manageable for hospitals.

The wearable exoskeleton, Scheder-Bieschin tells Hayzlett, has thirty-five to forty different sensors total -- divided into two groups: one that measures the intent of the user, mimicking their movements, and one that determines how much assistance the user needs. Science is constantly advancing and the heavy responsibility isn't lost on Scheder-Bieschin. He adds, "We have to believe that it's not just flashy technology. When we say we're helping millions of people walk, we built the hopes of millions. We don't want to disappoint."

The business of medical technology is an expensive one and the results are almost never immediate, but the rewards are immense. Scheder-Bieschin says keeping investors informed on what's being done with their money, being transparent about their milestones and delivering on those milestones allows the company to take those investors on their journey along with them. Being a publicly-traded company helps create a high level of transparency, a best-practice of sorts, and evangelizes the new technology to clients and investors. He described running a publicly-traded company as "messy, like democracy."

The company received FDA clearance in April of last year and placed 200 units in hospitals at a revenue of $200 million. While the device is costly, retail price is $150,000, their main focus is safety and reliability. If the device benefits patients safely, hospitals are more willing to make the investment in order to help more people gain mobility.

"2017 should be a year with a lot of changes and I'm excited to kick off the new year with an episode about the business of science. Medical research takes money and what better way to help educate the public than having a numbers guy talk about the great things happening in science and robotics," Hayzlett said. "The responsibility for companies in technology is pretty daunting, but the rewards make up for all the work up front."

