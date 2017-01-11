Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 11 January 2017 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 74,337 Highest price paid per share (pence): 32.00p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 31.75p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 31.9877p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,435,948,905 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,435,948,905 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

1 JANUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 10851 32 09:51:16 London Stock Exchange 3531 32 10:03:55 London Stock Exchange 3397 32 14:45:25 London Stock Exchange 3335 32 14:57:37 London Stock Exchange 3667 32 15:13:07 London Stock Exchange 3652 31.75 15:17:43 London Stock Exchange 3361 32 15:21:11 London Stock Exchange 3649 32 15:38:08 London Stock Exchange 3180 32 15:45:25 London Stock Exchange 1997 32 15:45:29 London Stock Exchange 1206 32 15:45:29 London Stock Exchange 3578 32 15:52:34 London Stock Exchange 3464 32 15:54:22 London Stock Exchange 3407 32 16:00:06 London Stock Exchange 1910 32 16:11:09 London Stock Exchange 1339 32 16:11:09 London Stock Exchange 3400 32 16:23:25 London Stock Exchange 6930 32 16:23:29 London Stock Exchange 2991 32 16:23:29 London Stock Exchange 200 32 16:23:29 London Stock Exchange 5292 32 16:29:52 London Stock Exchange

