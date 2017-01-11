sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, January 11

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:11 January 2017
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):74,337
Highest price paid per share (pence):32.00p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):31.75p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):31.9877p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,435,948,905 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,435,948,905 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

1 JANUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
108513209:51:16London Stock Exchange
35313210:03:55London Stock Exchange
33973214:45:25London Stock Exchange
33353214:57:37London Stock Exchange
36673215:13:07London Stock Exchange
365231.7515:17:43London Stock Exchange
33613215:21:11London Stock Exchange
36493215:38:08London Stock Exchange
31803215:45:25London Stock Exchange
19973215:45:29London Stock Exchange
12063215:45:29London Stock Exchange
35783215:52:34London Stock Exchange
34643215:54:22London Stock Exchange
34073216:00:06London Stock Exchange
19103216:11:09London Stock Exchange
13393216:11:09London Stock Exchange
34003216:23:25London Stock Exchange
69303216:23:29London Stock Exchange
29913216:23:29London Stock Exchange
2003216:23:29London Stock Exchange
52923216:29:52London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-


