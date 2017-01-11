Braas Monier Building Group S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Braas Monier Building Group S.A. Braas Monier Building Group S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

11.01.2017 / 18:40

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Braas Monier Building Group S.A. 4, rue Lou Hemmer 1748 Senningerberg Großherzogtum Luxemburg

2. Grund der Mitteilung

Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten

Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat: Henry Feuerstein / Charles T. Dowling

4. Namen der Aktionäre mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

N/A

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung

06.01.2017

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte des (Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) Emittenten 7.b.2.) neu 0,00 % 70,76 % 70,76 % 43.083.333 letzte 0,00 % 50,86 % 50,86 % / Mittei- lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen a. Stimmrechte (§§ 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolut in % direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet (§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG) (§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG) N/A N/A N/A N/A % N/A % Summe N/A N/A % b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech- Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in % N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A % Summe N/A N/A % b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Instruments Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimmrech- Stimm- keit / zeitraum oder te absolut rech- Ver- / physische te in fall Laufzeit Abwicklung % Conditional right Octo- N/A Physisch 28.924.791 67,14 to acquire shares ber % tendered in public 14, takeover offer 2017 Irrevocable tender Octo- N/A Physisch 1.561.907 3,63 commitments ber % 14, 2017 Summe 30.486.698 70,76 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.). X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem oberstem beherrschenden Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in %, Summe in %, wenn %, wenn 3% oder wenn 5% oder höher 5% oder höher höher Organigramm mit der Kette der Tochterunternehmen: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=YCRUVVDAGV

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG (nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung: Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der N/A % (entspricht Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechten)

10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:

To the extent shareholders of Braas Monier Building Group S.A. ('Braas') have accepted Marsella Holdings S.à r.l.'s ('Marsella') public takeover offer, Marsella held on January 6, 2017, subject to the remaining conditions of the takeover offer as to certain antitrust approvals, instruments in the meaning of Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law as this position provides for an economic effect similar to the financial instruments pursuant to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law, relating to shares in Braas to which 67.14% of the total voting rights in Braas are attached.

On January 6, 2017, Standard Industries Inc. further held financial instruments (irrevocable tender commitments) relating to shares in Braas to which 3.63% of the total voting rights in Braas are attached.

Charles T. Dowling is the trustee of four family trusts (the Trusts) and holds legal title in each of the Trusts' assets in his capacity as trustee, including all shares in G Holdings Inc (25% for each of the four trust funds). As trustee, he can remove G Holdings Inc.'s board members and appoint successor board members.

Henry Feuerstein is the protector of the Trusts and has the power to remove the acting trustee and appoint a successor trustee at his discretion.

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Braas Monier Building Group S.A.

4. rue Lou Hemmer 1748 Senningerberg Großherzogtum Luxemburg Internet: www.braas-monier.com

