Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal military satellite payloads and subsystems marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global military satellite payloads and subsystems market occupies a majority, accounting for about 59% of its parent market, which is the global military satellite market. It is projected to be valued at USD 5.35 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of over 5% through the forecast period. Geographically, the Americas occupy the largest market segment with a share of over 42%.

"Owing to the changing nature of warfare, military agencies are increasingly becoming dependent on satellite-based supports to ensure mission effectiveness. Additionally, the adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and modern equipment is also swiftly increasing among military forces. Such developments are providing enormous opportunities to manufacturers of satellite payloads to offer advanced, lightweight, and next-generation systems and subsystems, which can provide cost-effective solutions to military operators," says Moutushi Saha, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for defense research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global military satellite payloads and subsystems market is highly competitive, where vendors compete on cost, the weight of satellite components, technological advancements, and reliability parameters to gain a market edge. To flourish in this competitive environment, vendors continually optimize their product development processes to provide cost-effective and high-quality products and solutions.

It is also imperative that vendors cooperate and work together with prime integrators of satellites, space launch system developers, and service providers to provide quality service to consumers. The growing concerns over the hazards of space debris will lead to deorbiting systems in miniaturized satellites. Vendors who can adopt in the constantly evolving environment will see high returns on their investments in this market.

Top five vendors in the global military satellite payloads and subsystems market:

Airbus Defence and Space

Airbus Defence and Space offers products and services in the space, military aircraft, missiles, and associated systems sectors. The company designs and manufactures space platforms and associated electronic components. In 2014, the company joined the BEACON project that focuses on developing key photonic technologies for next-generation satellites. Presently, the company is studying the feasibility of using terrestrial photonics and fiber optic technologies with the aim of enhancing the capacity on high throughput communication satellites.

Boeing

Boeing, along with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses across the world. In 1995, Boeing introduced its first 702 spacecraft family for commercial and military applications. By the end of 2010, the company sold 28 of 702 satellites, and those had accumulated over 867,000 hours of service life in both military and commercial applications. The company introduced a variant of 702 satellite under the name of Boeing 702SP (small platform) in 2012. In the subsequent year, the Boeing 702SP cleared the critical design review.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International provides aerospace products and services; electronic and advanced materials; turbochargers, control, sensing, and security technologies; and energy-efficient products and solutions for business, homes, and transportation industries globally. The company manufactures satellite microelectronics, including navigation, control, and guidance-related products used in military satellites. The company also offers communication subsystems that enhance the communication and sensing capability of military satellites.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin engages in the R&D, production, and supply of advanced technology systems, products, and services to global defense and aerospace industries. The company manufactures satellite communication and radio frequency payloads for both commercial and military satellites. These payloads are used in various applications, including national intelligence, commercial broadband services, and protected communications for military ground forces. In July 2014, the USAF had selected the company for the supply of hosted payloads like electronics and sensors for supporting specific military missions.

Thales Group

Thales Group provides solutions primarily to the aerospace and defense industries globally. The company, primarily through its subsidiary Thales Alenia Space, designs and manufactures military satellites and payloads. It integrates and deploys various space systems that are used for the defense, security, and commercial applications.

The company stands as one of the major contractors for military communication satellites of the armed forces of France. The company also provides secure satellite communication services to various countries, including the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members, through its SYSTEM 21 solutions. It provides ground station and mobile transmission solutions for air, land, and naval platforms such as UAVs, armored vehicles, helicopters, surface ships, and submarines.

