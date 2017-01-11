Starting today, travellers can now purchase seats in Iberia's new separate seating section between Madrid and several US cities including Chicago, New York, Miami and Boston.

Launch fares in the new class start at $1,299 roundtrip.

New section offers more room between rows, wider and more reclinable seats, and 12-inch entertainment display screens.

Designed for economy passengers who want enhanced comfort and service before and during longer international flights.

Service includes larger luggage allowance, special meal service, a personalised toilet kit, and noise-cancelling earphones.

Starting today, travellers can book tickets in Iberia's new Premium Economy class, which is being installed progressively on 37 of its long-haul aircraft.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170111006042/en/

Iberia's Premium Economy Class offers more room between rows, wider and more reclinable seats, and 12-inch entertainment display screens. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new, separate seating class will be available starting in May from Madrid to Chicago and New York, from Madrid to Miami in August and from Madrid to Boston in September.

Roundtrip Flights from $1,299

For travellers booking flights before 31 January, fares in the new Premium Economy class will start at $1,299 roundtrip.

More Comfort, Space, and Luggage

During 2017 and 2018, the new seating will be installed on 21 of Iberia's long-haul aircraft. Eight Airbus A330-300s will have 21 Premium Economy seats, and 13 Airbus A340-600s will have 23.

The 16 new-generation Airbus A350-900s, scheduled to be delivered after 2018, will come factory-equipped with the new sections.

Features of the new Premium Economy class include the following:

Seats that recline 40 percent more (from 5 to 7 inches)

(from 5 to 7 inches) More separation between rows: 37 inches (20 percent more than in Economy)

37 inches (20 percent more than in Economy) Wider seats: 19 inches (11.6 percent more than in Economy)

19 inches (11.6 percent more than in Economy) More comfort: fully adjustable headrests and footrests, with more seat recline

fully adjustable headrests and footrests, with more seat recline Bigger video and better audio: full 12-inch HD screens (vs. 9-inch in Economy) with more than 600 complimentary entertainment options, noise-cancelling earphones, and charging ports for personal electronic devices

full 12-inch HD screens (vs. 9-inch in Economy) with more than 600 complimentary entertainment options, noise-cancelling earphones, and charging ports for personal electronic devices International Wi-Fi: travellers flying on the aircraft equipped with the new seating section can stay connected with Wi-Fi service

travellers flying on the aircraft equipped with the new seating section can stay connected with Wi-Fi service Exclusive in-flight service: a complimentary drink, an upgraded meal service, special linen and personalised toilet kit

a complimentary drink, an upgraded meal service, special linen and personalised toilet kit More luggage: the fare covers two checked suitcases, priority in boarding and disembarking, and special check-in counters in the Madrid airport

According to Iberia Chief Commercial Officer Marco Sansavini, "Our customers have a variety of preferences and priorities, and Iberia is adapting in order to meet all those needs. The new Premium Economy is designed to reach a new kind of traveller who seeks enhanced service before and during international flights, but does not wish to elect for Business Class. Our fares in the new intermediate class will appeal to a wide cross-section of customers, and the new class of service will be ideal for special trips and celebrations."

For more information on the new Premium Economy class, visit Iberia's YouTube channel for a tour through the new section, or www.iberia.com.

About Iberia: Iberia is the leading carrier on routes between Europe and Latin America and it flies to more than 125 destinations in 48 countries. Together with its subsidiary Iberia Express and its franchise partner Iberia Regional/Air Nostrum, it operates about 600 flights each day with a fleet of some 135 aircraft. It offers easy and convenient connections at its hub in T4 in Madrid-Barajas airport. Iberia was the World most punctual Global Airline in 2016, according to Flightstats. The airline is a member of the oneworld alliance that operates more than 14,000 daily flights to some 1,000 destinations in more than 150 countries. For more information, please visit http://grupo.iberia.es

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170111006042/en/

Contacts:

Iberia

Margarita Blanco, (+34) 91 587 7732 or (+34) 91 587 7205

Corporate Communications

media@iberia.es

prensa@iberia.es