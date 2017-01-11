Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: Sandpiper Digital Payments AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Expansion SANDPIPER signs partner agreement with Hudoud Alteqnia for Saudi Arabian digital ID management and mobile payment market 2017-01-11 / 22:30 *SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG signs partner agreement with Hudoud Alteqnia * *for Saudi Arabian digital ID management and mobile payment market* St. Gallen, Switzerland / Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 11th, 2017: SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG [1] ("SANDPIPER", ISIN: CH0033050961, Ticker: SDP, www.sandpiper.ch [2]), a leading company in Europe for cashless payment systems and services signs partner agreement with Hudoud Alteqnia Ltd. for Saudi Arabian digital ID management and mobile payment market. - Hudoud Alteqnia will market and sell SANDPIPER's digital ID management and mobile payment platform to the Saudi Arabian public and private sectors delivering new government services, and drive healthcare, retail, and manufacturing innovation. - Both partners see a vast potential for digital ID management and mobile payment to support the country's transformation towards post-oil technologies for Saudi Millennials. Dr. Cornelius Boersch, President of the Board of SANDPIPER comments: "We are very pleased to have won Hudoud Alteqnia as the exclusive partner for our ID management and payment solution. The subject of the contractual agreements with Hudoud Alteqnia is also a technology partnership to support the country's digital transformation for innovative government services. Together with Hudoud Alteqnia expertise we strongly believe we can support the country's transformation towards post-oil technologies." "We are confident that together with Hudoud Alteqnia we can enable the country's plan for extending e-services. Digital platforms across public- and private sectors deliver new government services, and drive healthcare, retail, and manufacturing innovation", says Alexander Schümperli, Chief Executive Officer Technology of SANDPIPER. Together with its subsidiaries SANDPIPER is the market leader for multifunctional card systems for universities, institutions of higher learning and other educational institutions in Germany and Switzerland. Over 250 universities, and more than 300 schools, institutions of higher education and student services in Europe alone trust in the high security standards and the reliability of solutions from SANDPIPER Digital Payments. Over 1.5 million students are now using the multifunctional card for access and payment, mobile wallet application and fingerprint solutions. "We see a growing demand for our market leading portfolio of multifunctional ID management and payment solutions in Saudi Arabia", says Dr. Abdulaziz Saleh Al Jarbou, Executive Board member of Hudoud Alteqnia. *SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG* SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG, www.sandpiper.ch, is a stock-listed technology holding based in St. Gallen, Switzerland. The company is focused on the consolidation of the fragmented payment landscape by pursuing a "buy & build" strategy in the area of digital cashless payments and access control. SANDPIPER solutions provide safe and intuitive payment technologies based on RFID/NFC and mobile applications for markets such as Retail, Education, Stadium, and Events. Volker Rofalski, Tel: +41-44-783-80-30; Fax: +41-44-783-80-40, Internet: www.sandpiper.ch [2] *Hudoud Alteqnia * Hudoud Alteqnia is a Saudi technology company, with a history of delivering national-level projects and teaming with international market leaders in specific focus areas. The company has unparalleled experience and unique capabilities in its board and management, with rich know-how and subject matter expertise across several vertical industries. The company focuses on embracing modern technology implementation, leading enterprise change from strategy to architecture, project execution, to operation and maintenance. Hudoud Alteqnia collaborates with government and corporate clients to enhance their technology adoption, re-engineer their processes, and implement innovative systems to build internal capacities and boost employees' output. Areas of expertise include consulting, building technology projects, and outsourcing. The company is engaged in implementing largescale information technology projects, building mobile and web applications, data warehousing and decision support, integration of various IT systems and applications, and consulting on major IT initiatives. The company's customer base includes various ministries, local governments, financial institutions, national planning agencies, and sectors that span utilities, telecom, oil and gas, security and defense, among others. 