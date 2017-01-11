Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2017) - Vitalhub Corp. (TSXV: VHI) (the "Corporation" or "Vitalhub"), is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 1,005,000 stock options to certain of its directors and officers (the "Options") pursuant to the terms of the Corporation's incentive stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable for one common share of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.12 per share and expires on the date that is five years from the date of grant. The Options vest in full immediately.

