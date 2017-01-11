CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- Today, Chicago independent creative agency Schafer Condon Carter (SCC) announced that Advocate Health Care, the largest healthcare provider in the Midwest, has joined its roster of agency of record clients. SCC will be working with Advocate across all aspects of the brand including planning, advertising, social content and media placement.

"We are very excited to have such a prestigious brand choose SCC as their partner during this important period for healthcare in the US," said Jim Stadler, Managing Partner. "We look forward to digging in on the business strategy and planning front and ultimately creating powerful messaging to leverage Advocate's assets in the marketplace."

Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Advocate Health Care is a faith based, not-for-profit health system. With more than 35,000 associates, it has one of the largest emergency and Level I Trauma network in Illinois. Advocate treats more pediatric patients than any other hospital or system in the state, and more people trust their hearts to Advocate than to any other hospital or system in the state. Additionally, Advocate diagnoses and treats more cancer than any other hospital or system in Illinois. Health research shows a positive relationship between the number of procedures performed and quality outcomes, demonstrating the significance of these statistics.

"We're very excited to be partnering with an agency like SCC," said Kelly Jo Golson, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Advocate Health Care. "They're a great fit for our brand and our team."

The Advocate Health Care win adds to SCC's scale in the healthcare sector. Current health & wellness AOR assignments include Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble's New Chapter brand of vitamins and supplements. The agency also has past history handling brand duties for Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Alexian Brothers Medical Center, HCA and other.

About Advocate Health Care

Advocate Health Care is the largest health system in Illinois and one of the largest health care providers in the Midwest. A national leader in population health management, Advocate is one of the largest Accountable Care Organizations in the country. Advocate operates more than 450 sites of care and 12 hospitals, including two of the nation's 100 Top Hospitals, the state's largest integrated children's network, five Level I trauma centers (the state's highest designation in trauma care), three Level II trauma centers, one of the area's largest home health and hospice companies and one of the region's largest medical groups. Advocate Health Care trains more primary care physicians and residents at its four teaching hospitals than any other health system in the state. As a not-for-profit, mission-based health system affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and the United Church of Christ, Advocate contributed $686 million in charitable care and services to communities across Chicagoland and Central Illinois in 2015.

About Schafer Condon Carter

Schafer Condon Carter (SCC) is an independent creative and technology company that delivers transformative brand and business ideas to drive results for its clients. AOR clients include Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, National Pork Board, Pepsico, Chicago Cubs, Ideal Industries, Friendly's Restaurants and Solo Cup Company among others. A simple mission drives SCC's entrepreneurial, results-driven culture: "Think Again." SCC's integrated assets include SCC|Digital, SCC|Social, SCC|Public Relations, MAKE247 Content Studio and SCC|Design Services. The company also operates a private equity portfolio, SCC|Ventures, which has holdings in the food and tech sectors. Headquartered in a landmark building in Chicago's historic West Loop district, SCC has a full-time staff of over 100.

To learn more about SCC, visit: http://www.SCCThinkAgain.com/

Contact:

Andrew Sexton

DiGennaro Communications

Email Contact



