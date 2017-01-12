BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, 2017-01-12 04:16 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugged computer manufacturer Juniper Systems Limited has announced that its new CT7G Rugged Tablet is in production and now shipping. Running on the Android® 6.0 operating system, the CT7G handheld computer was designed for intensive data collection in harsh environments.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b40dc006-4d06-4cdc-b588-d6173 550611d



The newest rugged handheld computer from Cedar, a product line of Juniper Systems, the CT7G joins other waterproof handhelds from Juniper, including the ultra-rugged Mesa 2™ Rugged Tablet, Archer 2™, and Allegro 2™, all of which are designed for use in extreme outdoor conditions.



'The CT7G from Cedar is our latest go-to product for field data collection', said Simon Bowe, General Manager at Juniper Systems Limited. 'Its large screen, long-life battery, and special sensors make it the ideal solution for many outdoor computing problems'.



Specifically, the CT7G includes numerous sensors that are highly relevant to the geomatics industry and geospatial technology. Its superior functionality is provided by front and rear cameras, an e-compass, G-sensor, three-axis gyroscope and distance/light sensors - instruments which are critical to accurate and comprehensive data collection.



Like Juniper's other handhelds, the CT7G is fully rugged, rated to IP-68 against dust and water ingress, and drop-tested to 3 feet (1 metre) on concrete. Designed specifically for outdoor use, it is ideal for technical applications that require data capture and computing in the field.



The data logger's large, 7-inch display allows ample viewing area which expedites measurement and data capture without compromising size and weight. It safely and accurately operates in extreme high and low temperatures, and is supplied with 4500mAh battery for use throughout the day. Running on the Android 6.0 operating system, it can accommodate a micro-SD card up to 32G for external storage. The CT7G is highly versatile and can run business-ready applications from the Google Play™ store.



Juniper Systems is now shipping the CT7G Rugged Tablet to partners, resellers and end users in a variety of industries.



About Juniper Systems Limited Based out of Logan, UT, USA and Birmingham, UK, Juniper Systems designs and manufactures ultra-rugged handheld computers and provides field data collection solutions for use in extreme environments. Since 1993, Juniper Systems has provided innovative mobile technology to geomatics, industrial, natural resources, utilities and public services, and military markets.



Contact: Simon Bowe, General Manager simon@junipersys.com +44 (0) 1527 870773 www.junipersys.com