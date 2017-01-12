Calypso Launches Cloud Services Division: Firm to Provide A Comprehensive Suite of Cloud Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/-- Calypso Technology, Inc., a leading provider of capital markets and investment management software, announced today it has launched a new Cloud Services Division featuring a comprehensive lineup of Cloud solutions.

In addition to their enhanced flagship Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, which delivers Calypso's award winning cross-asset, front-to-back trading platform on the Cloud, they have developed Cloud-based enterprise apps that simplify regulatory compliance with a minimal IT footprint. They also offer a Cloud-based utility solution, which enables large third party service providers to manage the back-office operations of multiple clients simultaneously.

"Our goal is to provide our clients with solutions that meet their unique needs and allow them to focus on their customers rather than on their IT infrastructure," said Corinne Grillet, Chief Customer Officer and Head of the Calypso Cloud Services Division. "Financial institutions are increasingly embracing Cloud strategies to improve agility, reduce costs, and accelerate compliance, and they need a partner they can trust."

"This is a major turning point for our clients and our firm," added Calypso CEO Pascal Xatart. "There is no doubt that the Cloud will play a progressively bigger role in capital markets technology, and we expect our new Cloud Services Division to lead the industry transformation. We have taken care to ensure our range of Cloud services is flexible enough to align with the IT roadmaps of institutions of all sizes, which we believe distinguishes us from other vendors in our space."

All of Calypso's applications run natively on the Oracle Cloud, but the firm also supports a do-it-yourself option for clients who prefer to deploy the platform using another Cloud provider. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Oracle as the backbone of our Cloud solution," said Jean-Marie Gatty, Director of Calypso Cloud Services. "They are among the giants of Silicon Valley, and they provide a complete, integrated, agile, security-focused Cloud solution at every layer of the technology stack. They also provide the scalability required to support the complete spectrum of Calypso clients, from the largest utility providers to smaller regional banks. Working with Oracle allows us to increase the quality, productivity, and reliability of our services."

"The Cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community," said Dan Miller, senior vice president, ISV, OEM and Java Sales, Oracle. "Calypso's commitment to innovation with Oracle Cloud and track record of quality execution can help ensure our mutual customers receive Cloud-enabled software solutions ready to meet critical business needs."

Calypso enables a wide range of sell-side, buy-side, and clearing firms to consolidate disparate businesses onto a single platform, standardize workflows, achieve economies of scale, and enable enterprise-wide transparency of trading and risk.

Calypso was recently awarded the 2016 Technology Provider of the Year by Asia Risk Magazine. Calypso was the #1 selling Treasury and Capital Markets Solution for the seventh consecutive year in the 2016 IBS Sales League Table.

About Calypso Technology, Inc.

Calypso Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of cross-asset front-to-back technology solutions for financial markets. With 20 years of experience delivering software and services for trading, risk management, processing and accounting, the Calypso platform helps bring simplicity to complex business and technology challenges. Calypso solutions address needs for the capital markets, investment management, clearing, collateral, treasury and liquidity.

Calypso is used by over 34,000 market professionals in over 60 countries representing more than 200 financial institutions across Asia, Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Calypso Technology has over 700 staff in 21 global offices, with headquarters in San Francisco, California. "Calypso" is a registered trademark of Calypso Technology, Inc. in the United States, the European Union and other jurisdictions. Other parties' trademarks or service marks are the property of their respective owners and should be treated as such. www.calypso.com

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Trademarks

