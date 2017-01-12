FreeMove Enters Partnership With Sunrise Communications AG

PARIS, ZURICH, BONN, Germany, MILAN and STOCKHOLM, January 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Effective immediately, FreeMove and Sunrise Communications AG announce that Sunrise has joined the international telecommunications organisation as a partner. Formed in 2003, FreeMove brings together four leading mobile operators: Orange, Telecom Italia, Deutsche Telekom and Telia Company, and collectively serves 400 million customers across the world.

The partnership increases FreeMove's capacity to serve multinational companies with advanced mobile solutions in Switzerland, a key market in Europe. FreeMove seeks to continuously improve its way of operating to offer only premium-quality networks and services.

FreeMove members are already leaders in key countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Sweden and Finland. Under the agreement, FreeMove will now be able to access Swiss operator Sunrise's leading mobile network, which is being further developed to incorporate 4G+ technology. It already provides transmission speeds of up to 300 Mbit/s for 99% of the population, and was recently rated 'OUTSTANDING', with the highest score ever by Europe's leading telecom journal connect.

Stephan Fauser, General Manager of FreeMove, stated: "We remain committed to supporting the growth and ambitions of our customers. Our partnership with Sunrise marks an important step in our ability to offer the best network quality and services to enterprise customers in their key European markets."

Both partners share the same commitment to providing high performing networks and customer service. The move will also further strengthen the Sunrise offering to its multinational customers thanks to the organisation extended footprint and streamlined processes.

Max Nunziata, Chief Business Officer of Sunrise, commented: "By accessing FreeMove's global reach and seamless mobility services, Sunrise continues to strengthen the offering for its customers and reinforce its ability to accelerate growth in particular in the business market."

FreeMove is a telecommunication organisation that combines the national capabilities of Orange, Deutsche Telekom, Telecom Italia and Telia Company. Its mission is to deliver high-quality international mobile services to multinational customers by synchronising the know-how and capabilities of its members. This includes best-in-class connectivity, streamlined commercial arrangements, dedicated account support and value added services across their footprint. For further information please visit http://www.freemove.com

Sunrise Communications Group AG (Sunrise) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich and is the leading fully-integrated challenger delivering a full range of services across all market segments. Sunrise is the leading non-incumbent operator in both the mobile (prepaid and postpaid) and landline retail voice markets, as well as the third-largest landline internet provider with IPTV, with approximately 3.3 million customer relationships, as of December 31, 2015. Sunrise is committed to deliver a best-in-class convergent experience.

