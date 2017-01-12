CasinoCruise.com, the award-winning online casino from Genesis Global Limited announced the winner of its latest cruise prize draw: Pall Þorvaldsson. The Win a Dream Cruise Vacation promo is the signature promotion on deck, and it has proven immensely popular with players around the world. The latest cruise prize draw to the Mediterranean departs on May 28, 2017, on the Royal Caribbean International: Freedom of the Seas cruise liner.

Pall Þorvaldsson's lucky win will see him departing on Sunday, May 20, 2017 from Barcelona Spain at 5 PM. The 7-night cruise will sail to Naples, Italy, Rome, Italy, Florence, Italy, Nice, France and back to Barcelona, Spain on Sunday, 4 June 2017. The Freedom of the Seas cruise ship is freshly revamped, with an array of innovative features. These include a 3-D theater, outdoor movie screen at the pool, a classic art gallery, and a delectable selection of confectionery at the Cupcake Cupboard.

Pall Þorvaldsson, who goes by the nickname tumbles1 at CasinoCruise, will be enjoying red carpet treatment on board this stately vessel. The accommodations feature a Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Balcony. This cabin can convert into a Royal King, and showcases a sofa bed, private bathroom and private balcony. The all-expenses-paid vacation is provided courtesy of CasinoCruise.

CasinoCruise.com features a multi-vendor gaming platform including Evolution Gaming, with some 1,200 casino games on deck. Top-tier technology makes it possible for players to enjoy a wide range of high class live dealer games, quality mobile games and Las Vegas-style realism. Expert customer support compliments the quality range of games and entertainment on deck. CasinoCruise was awarded the iGB Award for Best Affiliate Program Newcomer in 2015 in London. With scores of promo offers and a host of new games, players are guaranteed of superior gaming at all times. CasinoCruise has received the distinct honour of being shortlisted to the EGR Awards as an Innovative start-up. The Awards ceremony will take place on June 1st 2016 at the Tower of London.

Affiliate Cruise is the official affiliate program of CasinoCruise.com. Close cooperation with affiliates assists CasinoCruise in guaranteeing prompt and reliable payments, credibility, transparency, and a range of smart media resources. The commission plans on offer from AffiliateCruise.com rank among the best in the industry, together with the partnership plans and marketing partners.

