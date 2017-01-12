Xolphin will Offer Encryption to Websites and Web Hosting Providers throughout the Region, while also Operating as a Registered Authority for Symantec SSL Certificates

Symantec Corp., the world's leading cyber security company, today announced that Xolphin, a Dutch market leader in reselling SSL Certificates, has signed on as a Symantec Encryption Everywhere partner in Europe, and is the first company to bring the program to the Benelux region. In March of 2016, Symantec announced its intent to help secure every legitimate website and web application. Symantec's Encryption Everywhere program gives web hosting providers a single platform to deliver one of the most comprehensive security portfolios to their customers.

"When we launched Encryption Everywhere, only 3 percent of the web was encrypted, and in just over eight months, the program has provided 57 million more sites various grades of new encryption," said Roxane Divol, SVP and general manager for Website Security at Symantec. "Our partners like Xolphin have made this possible, and we are excited to continue our work with them as we march towards our goal to encrypt every legitimate website."

Xolphin has broad knowledge and experience in providing SSL encryption and PKI services, from a technical and a customer service standpoint. As an Encryption Everywhere partner, Xolphin will offer a wide range of SSL certificates powered by Symantec, along with a number of premium security packages with increasingly stronger levels of website validation and authentication, protection, and trust seals. This combination enables web hosting companies to integrate basic encryption with every website, along with a large potential of upsell opportunities to bring in new revenue streams without incurring a burden to their infrastructure, sales processes or administration teams.

Xolphin will also operate as Symantec's first European Registration Authority (RA), validating SSL certificates for Symantec brands: Symantec, GeoTrust and Thawte. Leveraging their ten years of experience as a Symantec partner, Xolphin will independently perform authentication and validation services on Symantec SSL orders, with Symantec issuing the certificates. Xolphin successfully completed an intensive RA certification program fully adapted to Symantec certificates and multiple RA exams at the Symantec Dublin office. Xolphin's expertise in local languages, regional business standards, and many years of RA experience will provide faster delivery and support for Organisation Validation (OV) and Extended Validation (EV) certificates for customers across Europe. Xolphin's expedient process will help improve customers' sites in search engine rankings along with visual cues that indicate a safe and trusted website.

"We are very excited to offer the Encryption Everywhere program to our valued web hosting partners, and give them the chance to provide affordable encryption and great upselling opportunities to their customers. Of course, we are just as excited to take care of the validation process for Symantec, Thawte and GeoTrust SSL certificates," said Maarten Bremer, CEO of Xolphin. "Our experienced validation and support teams will bring additional value to Symantec customers and resellers by offering local verification services and accelerated product issuance times with expert support and fast response times."

For more information on Symantec Encryption Everywhere, visit go.symantec.com/encryptioneverywhere.

About Symantec Website Security

Symantec Website Security provides security for websites, data, and applications with SSL/TLS, certificate management, vulnerability assessment, WAF/DDoS, malware scanning, etc. The Norton Secured Seal and Symantec Seal-in-Search assure customers they are safe to search, browse, interact, and buy.Symantec Website Security's sophisticated solutions offer the promise of a safe and trusted Internet experience across all websites and applications.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC), the world's leading cyber security company, helps organizations, governments and people secure their most important data wherever it lives. Organizations across the world look to Symantec for strategic, integrated solutions to defend against sophisticated attacks across endpoints, cloud and infrastructure. Likewise, a global community of more than 50 million people and families rely on Symantec's Norton suite of products for protection at home and across all of their devices. Symantec operates one of the world's largest civilian cyber intelligence networks, allowing it to see and protect against the most advanced threats. For additional information, please visit www.symantec.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

