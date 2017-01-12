Schneider Electric Collaborates With HPE on Micro Data Center Solution to Address New Demands of Distributed IT

LONDON, January 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Schneider Electric, the global specialist in energy management and automation, today announced it has collaborated with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on HPE Micro Datacenter, introduced recently at theGartner Data Center, Infrastructure & Operations Management Conferencein Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. The collaboratively engineered converged infrastructure solution provides end-to-end IT infrastructure, networking, storage and management in a single, self-contained and easy-to-deploy architecture ideal for distributed IT environments.

Schneider Electric is leveraging its SmartBunker FX', an integrated and secure enclosure with UPS, power distribution, cooling and monitoring, with HPE storage, network and compute solutions to create HPE Micro Datacenter, a custom-designed and integrated architecture that supports edge environments. Designed utilizing Schneider Electric engineering and HPE consulting expertise creates an operationally-optimized solution. As a result, customers can reduce latency and quickly add capacity while providing a secure and easy to manage remote data center environment.

"The growing quantity of data - due in part to the growth of IoT and connected devices - is having atransformational effecton the data center market and the technologies needed to support it," said Kevin Brown, CTO, Schneider Electric - IT Division. "As data is becoming increasingly impactful to data center performance and business success, edge computing has emerged as a compelling solution to reduce latency, meet IoT processing needs and deliver greater availability and reliability. Micro data centers provide a turnkey solution for edge deployments, complete with all the necessary IT and compute components to meet new data growth requirements and deliver connectivity demand."

The software-defined HPE Micro Datacenter utilizes cloud-enabled HPE ConvergedSystems and HyperConverged, as well as IoT HPE Edgeline Solutions. Ranging in size between 23U and 42U, the enhanced solution, built within the Schneider Electric SmartBunker FX, incorporates IT with 1N and 2N power and cooling, environmental and security monitoring in a single-delivery platform. Complete with full remote management capabilities for the IT and physical infrastructure components, SmartBunker FX brings data center level availability and reliability to locations lacking dedicated IT space or that require additional levels of physical protection or security.

Available in custom configurations, HPE Micro Datacenter's physical features include:

Power: Symmetra UPS with remote management and 5-minute runtime, allowing for safe, remote shutdown.

Symmetra UPS with remote management and 5-minute runtime, allowing for safe, remote shutdown. Cooling: InRow self-contained, active DX cooling with monitoring, controls and display.

InRow self-contained, active DX cooling with monitoring, controls and display. Monitoring: StruxureWare' Data Center software for remote management and real-time remote monitoring of temperature, power, cabinet access, fire and video.

StruxureWare' Data Center software for remote management and real-time remote monitoring of temperature, power, cabinet access, fire and video. Security: Multi-point, 180-degree locking doors, NetBotz' Rack Access proximity card locking systems and NetBotz Security and Environmental Monitoring.

Multi-point, 180-degree locking doors, NetBotz' Rack Access proximity card locking systems and NetBotz Security and Environmental Monitoring. Safety:Fire-resistant heavy gauge steel construction with thermally insulated walls, sound attenuation and sealed cable entries.

Through engineered collaboration, Schneider Electric and HPE have developed a unique and mutually exclusive set of hardware and software-defined configurations that deliver an optimized solution that provides greater scalability and flexibility to meet the new demands of the cloud-enabled, hybrid IT environment of the future.

"Successful IT and facilities partnerships are at the core of enabling edge computing," said Rick Einhorn, vice president, Data Center Consulting, HPE. "The ongoing collaborations with Schneider Electric to provide true software-defined data centers where the work is done provides the solution enterprise is looking for."

The HPE Micro Datacenter is immediately available worldwide from HPE and channel partners. Pricing will vary by customer configuration. Visit theHPE Micro Datacenter websitefor more information.

