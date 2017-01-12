The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 16 January 2017.



ISIN: DK0060141513 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Jyske Invest FX Alpha ------------------------------------------------------------------ New name: Jyske Portefølje Jyske Invest FX Alpha KL ------------------------------------------------------------------ New abbr. name: Jyske Portefølje Jyske Inv FX Alpha KL ------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: JYAFXA ------------------------------------------------------------------ New short name: JPAFXAKL ------------------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged orderbook ID: 126459 ------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=610946