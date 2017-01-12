BETHESDA, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Generali Global Assistance ("GGA" or "the Company"), a leader in the assistance industry since its founding in 1963 and part of the global Generali Group, and the developer of the Iris® identity protection platform, today announced that it will host an upcoming webinar titled, "Taxed During Tax Season: Minimizing the Risk of Tax Fraud in the Workplace."

The webinar will provide a detailed overview of common tax fraud scams, as well as expert recommendations on how both companies and their employees can effectively minimize these risks. Tax fraud is one of the fastest-growing forms of identity theft in the United States, with approximately 250,000 victims affected and $227 million claimed in fraudulent returns in 2016 alone. GGA will conduct the webinar in conjunction with the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), which recently found that financial devastation for tax fraud victims can be so severe that many have no choice but to borrow money, sign up for government assistance programs, or take out a loan when their anticipated refunds are not delivered.

Paige Schaffer, President and COO of Generali Global Assistance's Identity and Digital Protection Services Global Unit, commented on today's news, "With tax season fast approaching, businesses and individuals alike should be on high alert for fraudulent activity as the criminals behind these schemes become increasingly brazen and tech-savvy. GGA's mission is to provide assistance in difficult circumstances, but we are also committed to providing educational resources that can help prevent such situations from arising. Our webinar will arm participants with the knowledge necessary to protect their identities, finances and emotional well-being in the face of these growing threats."

Moderated by David Brown of GGA's Identity and Digital Protection Services Global Unit, panelists include Eva Velasquez, President and CEO at the ITRC, and Laura Lively, Executive Director at PaymentsEd Forum, an organization that promotes best practices in the payments industry.

WEBINAR: Taxed During Tax Season: Minimizing the Risk of Tax Fraud in the Workplace

DATE: January 24, 2017

TIME: 2:00pm-3:00pm EST

LINK: http://www.irisidentityprotection.com/taxwebinar

Eva Velasquez is the President and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. She previously served as the Vice President of Operations for the San Diego Better Business Bureau and spent 21 years at the San Diego District Attorney's Office. Ms. Velasquez served as the chairman of the Consumer Fraud Task Force for 13 years and is the former Vice President of the California Consumer Affairs Association. She has more than 500 hours of specialized training in the investigation of economic crimes and regularly presents at conferences across the country.

Laura Lively is the Executive Director of PaymentsEd Forum, a non-profit organization providing payments professionals with educational opportunities focused on industry trends, operational best practices and networking opportunities that shape the card-not-present landscape. She has over 20 years of experience in the industry, and has developed significant expertise in payments, fraud, and risk, first as a card issuance professional and later as a merchant.

Ms. Schaffer concluded, "We are proud to once again partner with the ITRC and to leverage our combined expertise to generate awareness of the significant dangers posed by tax fraud. Our ongoing webinar series highlights the multitude of ways that criminals exploit sensitive personal information for financial gain not only during tax season, but also year-round. To combat these threats, we continue to educate consumers and business leaders about those proactive steps they can implement to prevent fraud and identity theft, and thereby keep sensitive information secure."

More information about the Iris® identity protection platform is available at www.IrisIdentityProtection.com.

About Generali Global Assistance (GGA)

Generali Global Assistance (GGA), formerly Europ Assistance in the U.S., is based in Bethesda, Maryland, and has been a leader in the assistance industry since its founding in 1963. GGA is a brand of Europ Assistance Group and part of the multinational Generali Group, which for over 185 years has created a presence in 60 countries with over 76,000 employees. Our success has been built on the foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to provide assistance in the most difficult of circumstances.

About the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC)

The ITRC is a non-profit organization established to support victims of identity theft in resolving their cases, and to broaden public education and awareness in the understanding of identity theft, data breaches, cyber security, scams/fraud, and privacy issues.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3098094



