ALLEN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) ("PFS"), a global commerce service provider, today announced the release of PFS Connected Commerce -- a Salesforce Fullforce Solution for eCommerce.

In this age of the customer, everyone and everything is becoming more connected. With PFS launching PFS Connected Commerce, clients benefit from PFS' expertise in eCommerce development and integration. This proven services solution can provide faster and more predictable deployments for clients, empowering them to connect with their customers in entirely new ways -- and truly become customer companies. With deep expertise on both Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Salesforce Commerce Cloud, PFS is able to rapidly and effectively integrate these cloud solutions for clients to create tailored, triggered, and relevant messaging to the end customer.

"At PFS, we combine our experienced strategies with a consumer-centric approach to develop personalized online shopping experiences, allowing our clients to stand apart from competitors and drive revenue," said Mike Willoughby, CEO at PFS. "PFS has an experienced history and unique capability of integrating and supporting both Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud platforms for our clients. This collective platform experience differentiates us from our competitors and enables us to develop a stronger, more value-added relationship with Salesforce."





"We are thrilled that PFS has been recognized as a Salesforce Fullforce Solution partner and is helping companies in eCommerce connect with their consumers in entirely new ways," said Alan Lindsay, Vice President, Industry and Cloud Alliances, Salesforce. "We work closely with Salesforce Fullforce Solution partners to ensure our clients benefit from proven industry expertise combined with Salesforce's Customer Success Platform."





Salesforce Fullforce Solutions

Salesforce Fullforce Solutions are systems integrator or consulting partner offerings recognized for their specialization in priority Salesforce industries and other key solution areas. Fullforce Solution partners have demonstrated proven expertise and customer success, and receive Salesforce go-to-market support, executive sponsorship and guidance as part of the Salesforce Partner Program.

Learn more about Salesforce Fullforce Solutions: https://partners.salesforce.com/s/education/consultants/Fullforce

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (PFS) (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce service provider of solutions including digital strategy consulting, digital agency and marketing services, technology development services, business process outsourcing services, and a complete omni-channel technology ecosystem. The company provides these solutions and services to major brand names and other companies seeking to optimize every customer experience and enhance their traditional and online business channels. PFS supports organizations across various industries, including Procter & Gamble, L'Oreal, LEGO, Canada Goose, ASICS, Roots Canada Ltd., PANDORA, Diageo, Anastasia Beverly Hills, See's Candies, T.J. Maxx, the United States Mint, and many more. PFS is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations in Tennessee, Mississippi, Minnesota, Washington, New York, Ohio, North Carolina, Canada, Belgium, United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and India. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com or download the free PFS IR App on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

