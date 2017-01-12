sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 12.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

43,44 Euro		+0,44
+1,02 %
WKN: 860325 ISIN: CA0084741085 Ticker-Symbol: AE9 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
TSX-60
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,31
44,00
15:16
43,48
44,17
15:16
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED43,44+1,02 %