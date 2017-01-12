Dow Jones hat von EQS/DGAP eine Zahlung für die Verbreitung dieser Pressemitteilung über sein Netzwerk erhalten.

DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A. / Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung Stabilus S.A.: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 15.02.2017 in Luxembourg mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG 2017-01-12 / 15:05 Bekanntmachung gemäß §121 AktG, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich. STABILUS S.A. Société anonyme Siège social: 2, rue Albert Borschette, L-1246 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg: B0151589 Share Capital: EUR 247,000 Notice to all Shareholders All shareholders of STABILUS S.A. (the '*Company*') are hereby given notice by the management board of the Company (the '*management board*') that the annual general meeting of shareholders shall be held as follows: *Annual General Meeting 2017* *deliberating ordinary and extraordinary matters* (the '*MEETING*') will be held on 15 February 2017, at 10:00 a.m. (Central European Time, '*CET*') with the agenda below at Chambre de Commerce, 7, rue Alcide de Gasperi, L-2981 Luxembourg AGENDA AND PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS FOR THE MEETING 1. Presentation of the management report regarding the stand alone annual accounts of the Company and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 30 September 2016. 2. Presentation of the report of the supervisory board regarding the stand alone annual accounts and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2016. 3. Presentation of the reports of the independent auditor (_cabinet de révision agréé_) of the Company regarding the stand alone annual accounts and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2016. 4. Approval of the stand alone annual accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2016. _The management board proposes that the stand alone annual accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2016 be approved by the MEETING._ 5. Acknowledgement of the loss of the Company made with respect to the financial year ended 30 September 2016 and resolution concerning the allocation of the results of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2016. The management board proposes that the MEETING acknowledges that the Company made a loss with respect to the financial year ended on 30 September 2016 in an aggregate amount of EUR 7,759,404 (seven million seven hundred fifty-nine thousand four hundred four Euros) and that the MEETING resolves to set-off the loss against a corresponding amount of profits carried forward from the previous financial year, in an aggregate amount of EUR 185,280,806 (one hundred eighty-five million two hundred eighty thousand eight hundred six Euros). As such, a total amount of EUR 177,521,402 (one hundred seventy-seven million five hundred twenty-one thousand four hundred two Euros) is available for distribution out of profits carried forward. Based on the above the management board proposes that the MEETING approves the distribution of a dividend in an amount of EUR 0.50 (zero point fifty Euros) per share resulting in an aggregate dividend distribution in an amount of EUR 12,350,000 (twelve million three hundred fifty thousand Euros) out of profits carried forward and to carry forward the resulting balance of profits in an aggregate amount of EUR 165,171,402 (one hundred sixty-five million one hundred seventy-one thousand four hundred two Euros), to the next financial year. _The dividend shall be payable within 3 days as of the MEETING._ 6. Approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2016. _The management board proposes that the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2016 be approved by the MEETING._ 7. Discharge (_quitus_ ) to each of the members of the management board of the Company, consisting of Mr Dietmar Siemssen, Mr Mark Wilhelms, Mr Andreas Sievers and Mr Andreas Schröder for the performance of their duties as members of the management board for, and in connection with, the financial year ended 30 September 2016. _The management board proposes that the MEETING approves the discharge of each of the members of the management board of the Company for the performance of their duties as members of the management board for, and in connection with, the financial year ended 30 September 2016._ 8. Discharge (_quitus_) to each of the members of the supervisory board of the Company, consisting of Mr Udo Stark, Dr. Stephan Kessel, Dr. Joachim Rauhut and Dr. Ralf-Michael Fuchs for the performance of their duties as members of the supervisory board for, and in connection with, the financial year ended 30 September 2016. _The management board proposes that the MEETING approves the discharge of each of the members of the supervisory board of the Company for the performance of their duties as members of the supervisory board for, and in connection with, the financial year ended 30 September 2016._ 9. Amendment of remuneration of supervisory board members _The management board proposes that the MEETING resolves that the remuneration of the members of the supervisory board shall be amended according to _ _Annex 1_ _._ Comment: The proposal in Annex 1 results from discussions with and suggestions of the external advisor hkp group, an advisor focused on compensation of management and supervisory boards. Hkp group has compared the remuneration of the supervisory board members with the remuneration of supervisory board members of peer group companies. 10. Renewal of the mandate of the independent auditor (_cabinet de révision agréé_) of the Company, KPMG Luxembourg, in relation to the stand alone annual accounts and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ending on 30 September 2017. The management board proposes that the mandate of KPMG Luxembourg, as independent auditor (cabinet de révision agréé) of the Company in relation to the stand alone annual accounts and the consolidated financial statements be renewed by the MEETING for a term which will expire at the end of the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company called to approve the stand alone annual accounts and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ending on 30 September 2017. 11. Amendment of Articles of Association, including change of share form _The management board proposes that the MEETING resolves to amend the Articles of Association according to _ _Annex 2_ in regard to the following articles of the present version of the Articles of Association: 2.1 Place and transfer of registered office, 3.2 Dissolution, 6.1 Form of the shares, 6.2 Share register and share certificates, 6.5 Deposit, 7.1 Shares in registered form, 7.2 Shares in bearer form, 7.3 Indirect Holders, 9. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS - OTHER MEETINGS and 24.1 Procedure regarding a conflict of interest. Comment: The proposed amendments of the Articles of Association have been recommended by Allen & Overy lawyers in view of certain legislative changes in Luxembourg, in particular in relation with the amendments of Luxembourg companies laws. The respective memorandum of Allen & Overy dated December 6, 2016 is published as Annex 3 to this notice on the Company's website under www.ir.stabilus.com/agm. The management board follows the argumentation and consequently proposes to amend the Articles of Association accordingly. 12. Miscellaneous. All matters of the above agenda are ordinary matters, except for agenda item 11 which is an extraordinary matter. In that regard, we refer to the quorum and voting requirements described in the following paragraph. *Quorum and majority requirements* The amendment of the Articles of Association (agenda item 11) being an extraordinary matter requires a quorum of presence or representation of at least one half of the share capital and the consent of two thirds of the votes present or represented. Apart from this, there is no quorum of presence requirement for the MEETING. The agenda items 1 through 10 being ordinary matters are adopted by a simple majority of the voting rights duly present or represented. *Share capital and voting rights* At the date of convening of the MEETING, the Company's subscribed share capital equals EUR 247.000 and it is divided into 24,700,000 shares having a par value of EUR 0.01 each, all of which are fully paid up. *Available information and documentation* The following information is available on the Company's website under www.ir.stabilus.com/agm and at the Company's registered office in Luxembourg: a) full text of any document to be made available by the Company at the MEETING including draft resolutions in relation to above agenda points to be adopted at the MEETING (i.e. inter alia the annual report containing the 2016 annual accounts, the management report and the supervisory board report and the auditor reports on the stand

