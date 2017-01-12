VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Arizona Mining Inc. (TSX: AZ) ("Arizona Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of five (5) exploration drill holes from its current program on the Taylor zinc-lead-silver sulfide deposit located on its 100%-owned Hermosa Project in Santa Cruz County, Arizona. This brings the total number of drill holes reported in the latest program to forty-six (46).

HDS-396 is a vertical hole drilled to infill an area on the southwest margin of the previously reported resource area. The drill hole was successful and clearly indicates continuity of the mineralization in the area of the resource previously defined by HDS-334 and HDS-361. HDS-397 intersected eleven (11) distinct mineralized CRD horizons with a total cumulative mineralized thickness of 947 feet. Several mineralized zones were intersected in the drill hole including a 524-foot thick interval assaying 8.5% zinc, 6.9% lead and 2.5 ounces per ton ("opt") silver. Within the larger interval several higher-grade zones were intersected, the best of which was a 104-foot thick interval which assayed 22.1% zinc, 14.6% lead and 5.6 opt silver.

The results of the remaining 4 holes (HDS-379, HDS-381, HDS-385 and HDS-391) are provided in the table below.

CEO Jim Gowans commented: "HDS-396 is one of the best holes I have seen in my career."

Arizona Mining also wishes to announce that it has received interest from several groups regarding the potential sale of concentrates from its Taylor Deposit.

Oskar Lewnowski of Orion Mine Finance said: "Having our own zinc mine and being in the industry, we have reviewed the assays and specs of the work done to date on the zinc concentrates at the Taylor Deposit of Arizona Mining. We would be prepared to purchase as much of the zinc concentrates, at market, without penalty, as we could. The Taylor Deposit is shaping up to be a world class deposit and Orion would welcome any opportunity to be involved."

Ocean Partners, USA Inc., an internationally recognized global trader of zinc, lead, copper and precious metal concentrates and related by-products and secondary materials, have advised, that in their opinion, and based on the preliminary metallurgical test work released in early 2016, both the zinc and the lead concentrate expected to be produced from the Taylor Deposit on the Hermosa project of Arizona Mining will be highly marketable under any market conditions. Furthermore, we have been advised by Ocean that they are prepared to enter into a MOU to purchase all of the lead and zinc concentrates to be produced at the Taylor Deposit.

The Company is completing further metallurgical work and its preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") by end of the first quarter 2017. Once completed, the Company will be in a position to address the interest from the various parties regarding offtake agreements for its concentrates. Management has always felt the composition of the concentrates would not be an impediment to the success of the Taylor Deposit.

Table I. ASSAY SUMMARIES FOR HDS-379, HDS-381, HDS-385, HDS-391 AND HDS-396

----------------------------------------------------------------------- Interval DH_ID From To (in From To Interval Ag Pb% (feet) (feet) feet) (meters) (meters) (meters) opt ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-379 502 507 5 153.0 154.5 1.5 3.70 2.32 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-379 967 972 5 294.7 296.3 1.5 3.62 3.12 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-379 1750 1762 12 533.4 537.0 3.7 6.82 1.42 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-379 1797 1823 26 547.7 555.6 7.9 4.44 5.19 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-379 2397 2402 5 730.6 732.1 1.5 4.29 1.12 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-379 3235.5 3238 2.5 986.1 986.9 0.8 3.41 7.46 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-379 3549.5 3577 27.5 1081.8 1090.2 8.4 2.97 8.85 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-379 4562 4582 20 1390.4 1396.5 6.1 1.23 3.91 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-381 872 878 6 265.8 267.6 1.8 1.95 2.38 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-381 1580 1600 20 481.6 487.7 6.1 0.80 1.40 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-381 3530 3551 21 1075.9 1082.3 6.4 2.97 1.74 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-381 3690 3753 63 1124.7 1143.9 19.2 2.16 2.52 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-381 3921 3941 20 1195.1 1201.2 6.1 0.80 2.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-385 3835.5 3837.5 2 1169.0 1169.6 0.6 25.93 9.04 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-385 3947 4015 68 1203.0 1223.7 20.7 2.11 2.28 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-391 830 840 10 253.0 256.0 3.0 4.46 3.85 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-391 1445 1455 10 440.4 443.5 3.0 3.57 1.69 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-391 1575 1590 15 480.0 484.6 4.6 5.54 4.08 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-391 2098.5 2101.5 3 639.6 640.5 0.9 9.86 12.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-391 3676 3679 3 1120.4 1121.3 0.9 3.09 6.26 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-391 3732 3765 33 1137.5 1147.5 10.1 3.20 1.31 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-391 4080 4090 10 1243.5 1246.6 3.0 2.75 3.02 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-391 4110 4130 20 1252.7 1258.8 6.1 1.38 1.55 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-391 4260 4270 10 1298.4 1301.4 3.0 1.45 2.65 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-396 1018 1031 13 310.3 314.2 4.0 8.68 6.33 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-396 1047 1059 12 319.1 322.8 3.7 5.68 9.21 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-396 1343 1349 6 409.3 411.2 1.8 1.91 3.68 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-396 1502 1512 10 457.8 460.8 3.0 1.26 2.66 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-396 1779 2303 524 542.2 701.9 159.7 2.53 6.87 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Including 1779 1810 31 542.2 551.7 9.4 5.46 18.27 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Including 1957 1972 15 596.5 601.0 4.6 2.73 9.13 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Including 2032 2062 30 619.3 628.5 9.1 2.91 8.98 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Including 2141 2245 104 652.5 684.2 31.7 5.58 14.61 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-396 2335 2392 57 711.7 729.0 17.4 0.81 2.59 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-396 2517 2717 200 767.1 828.1 61.0 1.25 4.18 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Including 2624 2644 20 799.8 805.9 6.1 2.90 9.82 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-396 2742 2757 15 835.7 840.3 4.6 0.69 2.29 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-396 2798 2825 27 852.8 861.0 8.2 1.18 3.74 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-396 2855 2875 20 870.2 876.3 6.1 0.86 2.86 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-396 3067 3092 25 934.8 942.4 7.6 1.01 3.08 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-396 3272 3277 5 997.3 998.8 1.5 5.63 16.25 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-396 3439 3497 58 1048.2 1065.8 17.7 2.61 7.65 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------- Ore Zn% Cu% Zone --------------- 6.88 0.09 Vein --------------- 3.85 0.16 Vein --------------- 2.48 0.34 Vein --------------- 1.71 0.19 Vein --------------- 0.96 0.19 Vein --------------- 0.39 1.29 Vein --------------- 0.90 0.07 CRD --------------- 3.60 0.08 CRD --------------- --------------- 4.97 0.11 Vein --------------- 1.98 0.12 Vein --------------- 0.30 0.09 Vein --------------- 1.29 0.10 CRD --------------- 2.48 0.50 CRD --------------- --------------- 3.89 1.31 Vein --------------- 1.29 0.03 CRD --------------- --------------- 1.96 0.18 CRD --------------- 3.05 0.22 Vein --------------- 0.63 0.09 Vein --------------- 16.60 0.14 Vein --------------- 4.73 0.09 Vein --------------- 1.95 0.39 Vein --------------- 0.54 0.04 CRD --------------- 1.34 0.23 CRD --------------- 8.10 0.14 CRD --------------- --------------- 6.67 0.97 Vein --------------- 17.43 0.04 Vein --------------- 5.97 0.05 CRD --------------- 2.76 0.03 CRD --------------- 8.47 0.40 CRD --------------- 11.96 4.90 CRD --------------- 12.00 0.52 CRD --------------- 12.00 0.23 CRD --------------- 22.14 0.18 CRD --------------- 1.62 0.02 CRD --------------- 5.42 0.04 CRD --------------- 13.70 0.13 CRD --------------- 2.75 0.00 CRD --------------- 4.88 0.02 CRD --------------- 3.80 0.02 CRD --------------- 0.45 0.01 CRD --------------- 13.25 0.65 CRD --------------- 5.12 0.24 CRD ---------------

Drill intersections with a combined zinc and lead grade of greater than 9% are bolded. Drill intervals are down the hole drill width but are considered to be within 5% of true width, excepting noted veins. It is not possible to determine the true width of the veins and no representation is made here regarding true width of the veins.

Qualified Person

The results of the Arizona Mining Inc. drilling results have been reviewed, verified and compiled by Donald R. Taylor, MSc., PG, Chief Operating Officer for Arizona Mining Inc., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101). Mr. Taylor has more than 25 years of mineral exploration and mining experience, and is a Registered Professional Geologist through the SME (registered member #4029597).

Assays and Quality Assurance/Quality Control

To ensure reliable sample results, the Company has a rigorous QA/QC program in place that monitors the chain-of-custody of samples and includes the insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards at statistically derived intervals within each batch of samples. Core is photographed and split in half with one-half retained in a secured facility for verification purposes.

Sample preparation (crushing and pulverizing) has been performed at ALS Minerals Laboratories, an ISO/IEC accredited lab located in Tucson, Arizona. ALS Minerals Laboratories prepares a pulp of all samples and sends the pulps to their analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. Canada for analysis. ALS analyzes the pulp sample by ICP following a 4-acid digestion (ME-ICP61 for 33 elements) including Cu (copper), Pb (lead), and Zn (zinc). All samples in which Cu (copper), Pb (lead), or Zn (zinc) are greater than 10,000 ppm are rerun using four acid digestion with an ICP - AES finish (Cu-OG62; Pb-OG62; and Zn-OG62) with the elements reported in percentage (%). Silver values are determined by ICP (ME-ICP61) with all samples with silver values greater than 100 ppm repeated using four acid digestion with an ICP-AES finish (Ag-OG62) calibrated for higher levels of silver contained. Any values over 1,500 ppm Ag trigger a fire assay with gravimetric finish analysis. Gold values are determined by a 30 gm fire assay with an ICP-AES finish (Au-ICP21).

About Arizona Mining

Arizona Mining Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Hermosa Project located in Santa Cruz County, Arizona. The Taylor Deposit, a zinc-lead-silver carbonate replacement deposit, has a resource of 31.1 million tons in the Indicated Mineral Resource category grading 10.9% zinc equivalent ("ZnEq") and 82.7 million tons in the Inferred Mineral Resource category grading 11.1% ZnEq both utilizing a 4% ZnEq cutoff grade calculated in accordance with NI 43-101 guidelines (refer to the Company's news release dated October 31, 2016). The Taylor Deposit remains open to the north, west and south over land controlled by the Company and will be aggressively drilled to test the limits of the resource. The Company's other project on the Hermosa property is the Central Deposit, a silver-manganese manto oxide project.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward looking statements including statements with respect to the Company's intentions for its Hermosa Project in Arizona, including, without limitation, performing additional drilling and metallurgical testwork on the Taylor Deposit. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as may, will, seek, anticipate, believe, plan, estimate, budget, schedule, forecast, project, expect, intend, or similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which, while considered reasonable by Arizona Mining, are subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition to the assumptions herein, these assumptions include the assumptions described in Arizona Mining's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2015 ("MD&A"). Arizona Mining cautions readers that forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results, performance or achievement. These risks, uncertainties and factors include general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties; actual results of exploration activities and economic evaluations; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; changes in project parameters; changes in costs, including labour, infrastructure, operating and production costs; future prices of zinc, lead, silver and other minerals; variations of mineral grade or recovery rates; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, development or mining activities, including the failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; delays in completion of exploration, development or construction activities; changes in government legislation and regulation; the ability to maintain and renew existing licenses and permits or obtain required licenses and permits in a timely manner; the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms in a timely manner; contests over title to properties; employee relations and shortages of skilled personnel and contractors; the speculative nature of, and the risks involved in, the exploration, development and mining business; and the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties" in the MD&A.

Although Arizona Mining has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking information, there may be other risks, uncertainties and other factors that cause performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements contained herein are as of the date hereof and Arizona Mining disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

