Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced that the CFTC has issued an Order of Registration to ICE Endex giving it approval as an authorised Foreign Board of Trade.

Under the respective Order, ICE Endex is permitted to provide its identified members or other participants located in the U.S. with direct access to their electronic order entry and trade matching system.

"ICE Endex is delighted to have received CFTC approval as a Foreign Board of Trade. In addition to our expanding European operations ICE Endex can now provide direct access for our Gas and Power contracts, including ICE Endex's flagship contract the TTF, the continental European gas benchmark, to members and customers based in the United States." said Pieter Schuurs, President, ICE Endex.

ICE Endex is a leading energy exchange in continental Europe, providing liquid European gas and power markets that enable energy firms and financial participants to effectively manage price risk. ICE Endex offers direct market access and a regulated futures and options platform, as well as gas balancing markets and gas storage services.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) operates the leading network of global futures, equity and equity options exchanges, as well as global clearing and data services across financials and commodity markets. The New York Stock Exchange is the world leader in capital raising, listings and equities trading.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2016.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE- ENGY

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170112005648/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

James Dunseath

+44 20 7382 8216

james.dunseath@theice.com

or

Investor Contact:

Kelly Loeffler

+1 770 857 4726

kelly.loeffler@theice.com