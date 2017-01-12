Research and Markets - Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market to Grow 4%, 2016-2020 with Bosch Rexroth, Eaton & HYDAC Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecast the global hydraulic cylinder market to grow at a CAGR of 4.39% during the period 2016-2020. The hydraulic cylinder industry will see a steady growth during the forecast period due to a continuous demand from the agriculture, construction equipment, mining equipment, material handling equipment, industrial equipment, aerospace, and defense sectors.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hydraulic cylinder market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report discusses major drivers that are influencing market growth and challenges faced by vendors and the market as a whole.



One of latest trends in the market is rising popularity of integrated solution and services. Vendors are more focused on providing integrated solutions to its customers. They offer both the product (hydraulic cylinders' system) and solutions to differentiate themselves from other market vendors. Integrated solutions help achieve profitable maintenance and aftermarket service revenue. This also strengthens the vendor-client relation. In an integrated system, all components of a hydraulic system such as hydraulic cylinder, valve, and pump are sold as a single unit or kit. For end-users, this solution helps reduce the time frame of procurement. Clients react favorably to solutions that offer better outcome with enhanced performance. These systems provide users with efficiency, engineering, and purchase solution. This lowers the overall operational cost and lead times.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is rising demand for food and fiber to drive agriculture industry. The burst in population figures suggests that by 2050 the population will expand up to nine billion. In order to cater to the growing food requirements to sustain such a large population, the agriculture industry will need sophisticated equipment to carry out effective agricultural processes; the agriculture industry will grow at 3.61% CAGR annually. The mechanization of agricultural processes will help increase the sale of hydraulic cylinders.

Key vendors:



Bosch Rexroth

Eaton

HYDAC

Parker Hannifin

WEBER-HYDRAULIK



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 06: Geographical segmentation



Part 07: Market drivers



Part 08: Market challenges



Part 09: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8b23n9/global_hydraulic

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





