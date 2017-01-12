Research and Markets - Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market to Grow 6%, 2016-2020 with Arkema, BASF & Evonik Industries Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global acrylic acid and its derivatives market to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global acrylic acid and its derivatives market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the sales of acrylic acid and its derivatives across major regions by considering 2015 as the base year.



Acrylic hybrid coatings are prepared by the reaction of an acrylic polymer with a large amount of compatible functional polymer through chemical reactions or by physical blending. The resultant compound has the benefits offered by both the substances. The resulting hybrid polymer usually has the best of the qualities of each polymer that is blended.

According to the report, in recent years, there has been a significant increase in construction spending by many countries worldwide. The construction industry in APAC has grown drastically due to population growth, rising per capita income, and enhanced living standards. Further, the conception of large infrastructure projects in emerging economies such as India and China will increase the demand for PMMA in APAC. The growing industrial and commercial base in India and China is expected to foster the market for acrylic acid and its derivatives in APAC.

Further, the report states that acrylic acid is obtained from propylene, a derivative of crude oil. The fluctuating costs of crude oil increase the cost of propylene, thereby decreasing the profit margins of vendors. The fluctuating prices of Brent crude oil have contributed to uncertainty in the procurement costs for vendors. In response to the volatile raw material costs, many vendors, including BASF, have increased the prices of their acrylic-based polymer products.

Arkema

BASF

Evonik Industries

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Nippon Shokubai



