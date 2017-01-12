Research and Markets - Worldwide Sports Analytics Market Growth at CAGR of 40.1%, 2016-2022: Major Players are Stats, Catapult Sports, SportRadar, SAP, IBM, SAS, Tableau and Accenture

DUBLIN, Jan 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Worldwide Sports Analytics Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

The Worldwide Sports Analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.1% during the forecast period 2016-2022 to touch an aggregate of $3.97 billion by 2022.

The analytics in sports is widely used in scouting, team performance analysis and strategic game planning. It has now grown to different aspects of business as well. This is mostly due to the rise in the number of wearable technologies and sensors being used in games, and in identifying customer touch points. The data extracted is used in player and team performance analysis, injury prevention, revenue generation through ticket and merchandising, understanding fan behavior, and creating marketing plans. Both the analytic tools and skilled analysts play a major role in assisting the coaches and managers.

The sports analytics market is segmented into sports type, applications and regions. The major applications covered in the report are fan insights & engagement analysis, team management analysis, business operations analysis, video analysis, injury and health assessments, and others. Globally, the fan base has been growing and sports industry value chain players are investing to provide the high-end services for their fans to gain the revenue and to be competitive in the market. The enterprises are adopting the analytics tools in their business units to meet their fan demands. Thus, fan insight and engagement is expected to play a key role in this sector.

The sports type segment covers team/group sports and individual sport. The team sports include various leading sports namely, American Football, Association Football, Cricket, Hockey, Baseball, Basketball, and Others. The team sports segment is expected to hold the major market share in sports analytics market, with association football dominating the market. In terms of adoption, baseball and basketball clubs have a high adoption rate. While NHL is a new entrant in the world of analytics, NFL is still facing difficulties in adopting it in strategy, planning and scouting. Football remains the largest potential market for analytics. Opportunity areas are team sports such as cricket and golf, and individual sports such as athletics, archery and swimming.

Major players in sports analytics market are Stats LLC, Catapult Sports, SportRadar, SAP SE, IBM, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau and Accenture. With the rise in the popularity of sports analytics, few of the global technology vendors such as SAP and IBM entered the market in early 2010. The core players such as Stats LLC and Opta sports who were into sports technologies, data and services, started adding analytics to their portfolio.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.2 Industry Trends

1.3 PEST Analysis

2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Related Markets

3.3.1 Sports Law Analytics

3.3.2 eSports

4 Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Definition

4.3 Ecosystem

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.5 Porter 5 (Five) Forces

5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Market Trends

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Drivers

5.3.1 Necessity for data-based decision-making

5.3.2 Investments to gain a competitive advantage over other clubs

5.3.3 Increasing interest in revenue generation through fan engagement

5.3.4 Rising interest among fans in statistics

5.4 Restraints

5.4.1 Professional teams being considerably small businesses

5.4.2 Sticking of sports clubs to traditional culture

5.5 Opportunities

5.5.1 Opportunities in predictive analytics for various applications

5.5.2 Analytics of biometric and locational data

5.5.3 Opportunities in individual sports in international sporting events

5.6 DRO - Impact Analysis

6 Sports Type: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Team/Group Sports

6.2.1 American Football

6.2.1.1 Overview

6.2.1.2 Key facts

6.2.1.3 Current market scenario

6.2.1.4 Opportunities

6.2.2 Association Football

6.2.2.1 Overview

6.2.2.2 Key facts

6.2.2.3 Current market scenario

6.2.3 Baseball

6.2.3.1 Overview

6.2.3.2 Key facts

6.2.3.3 Current market scenario

6.2.4 Basketball

6.2.4.1 Overview

6.2.4.2 Key facts

6.2.4.3 Current market scenario

6.2.5 Cricket

6.2.5.1 Overview

6.2.5.2 Key facts

6.2.5.3 Current market scenario

6.2.6 Hockey

6.2.6.1 Overview

6.2.6.2 Key facts

6.2.6.3 Current market scenario

6.3 Individual Sports

6.3.1 Golf

6.3.2 Motor Sports

6.3.3 Athletics

6.4 Major Leagues List

7 Applications: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Fan Insight and Engagement Analysis

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Current Market Scenario

7.2.2.1 Customer analytics and loyalty

7.2.2.2 Fan engagement

7.2.2.3 Marketing planning and execution

7.3 Video Analysis

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Current market scenario

7.4 Team Management Analysis

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Current market scenario

7.4.2.1 Training and planning

7.4.2.2 Recruitment and Scouting

7.4.2.3 Team and player performance insights

7.5 Business Management Analysis

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Current market scenario

7.5.2.1 Ticket pricing management

7.5.2.2 Venue, event and sponsorship management

7.6 Injury and Health Assessment Analysis

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Current market scenario

8 Regions: Market Size and Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 Sports in the US

8.2.1.2 Current market scenario

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Sports in Canada

8.2.2.2 Current market scenario

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 UK

8.3.2.1 Sports in the UK

8.3.2.2 Current market scenario

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.3.1 Sports in Germany

8.3.3.2 Current market scenario

8.3.4 France

8.3.4.1 Sports in France

8.3.4.2 Current market scenario

8.3.5 Russia

8.3.5.1 Sports in Russia

8.3.5.2 Current market scenario

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.6.1 Sports in Italy

8.3.6.2 Current market scenario

8.3.7 Spain

8.3.7.1 Sports in Spain

8.3.7.2 Current market scenario

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.1.1 Sports in Japan

8.4.1.2 Current market scenario

8.4.2 Australia

8.4.2.1 Sports in Australia

8.4.2.2 Current market scenario

8.4.3 China

8.4.3.1 Sports in China

8.4.4 Current market scenario

8.4.5 India

8.4.5.1 Sports in India

8.4.6 Current market scenario

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.1.1 Sports in Brazil

8.5.1.2 Current market scenario

8.5.2 Mexico

8.5.2.1 Sports in Mexico

8.5.3 Argentina

8.5.3.1 Sports in Argentina

8.5.3.2 Current market scenario

8.5.4 Current market scenario

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 GCC Countries

8.6.1.1 Overview

8.6.1.2 Qatar

8.6.1.3 Sports in Qatar

8.6.1.4 Current market scenario

8.6.2 United Arab Emirates (UAE)

8.6.2.1 Sports in UAE

8.6.2.2 Current market scenario

8.6.3 Africa

9 Major Leagues: Sports Analytics Outlook

9.1 Baseball

9.2 American Football

9.3 Basketball

9.4 Hockey

10 Vendor Profiles

10.1 SAP SE

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Business Units

10.1.3 Geographic Presence

10.1.4 Business Focus

10.1.5 SWOT Analysis

10.1.6 Business Strategies

10.2 STATS LLC

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Business Units

10.2.3 Geographic Presence

10.2.4 Business Focus

10.2.5 SWOT Analysis

10.2.6 Business Strategies

10.3 Opta

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Business Units

10.3.3 Geographic Presence

10.3.4 Business Focus

10.3.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.6 Business Strategies

10.4 SportRadar

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Business Units

10.4.3 Geographic Presence

10.4.4 Business Focus

10.4.5 SWOT Analysis

10.4.6 Business Strategies

10.5 Accenture

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Business Units

10.5.3 Geographic Revenue

10.5.4 Business Focus

10.5.5 SWOT Analysis

10.5.6 Business Strategies

10.6 Catapult Group International Ltd.

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Business Unit

10.6.3 Geographic Revenue

10.6.4 Business Focus

10.6.5 SWOT Analysis

10.6.6 Business Strategies

10.7 SAS Institute Inc.

10.7.1 Overview

10.7.2 Business Unit

10.7.3 Geographic Presence

10.7.4 Business Focus

10.7.5 SWOT Analysis

10.7.6 Business Strategies

11 Global Generalist

11.1 IBM Corp.

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 IBM in Sports Analytics Market

11.2 Oracle Corporation

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Oracle Corporation in Sports Analytics Market

11.3 Tableau Software, Inc.

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Tableau Software, Inc. in Sports Analytics Market

12 Companies to Watch For

12.1 Orreco

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Orreco in Sports Analytics

12.2 Kinexon Precision Technologies GmbH

12.2.1 Overview

12.2.2 Kinexon Precision Technologies GmbH in sports Analytics

12.3 Firstbeat Technologies Ltd.

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 Firstbeat Technologies Ltd. in Sports Analytics

12.4 Krossover Intelligence Inc.

12.4.1 Overview

12.4.2 Krossover in Sports Analytics Market

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Vendor Assessment

13.2.1 IBM

13.2.2 SAP SE

13.2.3 Catapult Sports

13.2.4 Stats LLC

13.2.5 SAS

13.2.6 Accenture

13.3 Vendors in Sports Analytics Market

13.4 Market Landscape

13.4.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

13.4.2 Joint Venture and Collaborations

Annexure Abbreviations

Companies Mentioned

- Accenture

- Catapult Group International Ltd

- Firstbeat Technologies Ltd

- Firstbeat Technologies Ltd. in Sports Analytics

- IBM Corp - Kinexon Precision Technologies GmbH

- Krossover Intelligence Inc.

- Opta

- Oracle Corporation

- Orreco

- SAP SE

- SAS Institute Inc

- STATS LLC

- SportRadar

- Tableau Software Inc

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zn32zl/worldwide_sports

