NEW YORK, NY, Jan 12, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - qbeats announced today that its multi-patented QMV, a dynamic content valuation and pricing system bringing the value of content to life, has gone live with CME Direct, the highly-configurable trading front end for all listed CME Group markets. CME Group (NASDAQ: CME), the world's leading and most diverse derivatives exchange, will become the first full marketplace to offer premium financial content for purchase powered by qbeats' QMV, an AI-based machine-learning platform that parses, ranks, and dynamically values digital content based on impact and demand.Offering a selection from some 50 financial publishers and independent research firms including INTL FCStone, MDA Weather, ICIS, The Hightower Report, Informa Global Markets, PJK International, The Schork Report, Seery Futures, Cotton Row Journal and Pro Farmer, the qbeats PayWindow provides premium experience to CME users with a combination of value based content, extensive user population insight and matched knowledge to interest in a cost-effective way."The Chicago Mercantile Exchange is a consistent innovator in financial engineering, and we will bring that same spirit of quantitative rigor to its information marketplace," said qbeats Co-Founder and CEO Anna Rodriguez. "qbeats' QMV has broad applicability across the entire digital media landscape, but is especially relevant in the financial services space, where regulators are pushing for greater price transparency and market participants are looking to more closely track and benchmark their research spend.""Dynamic pricing technology is rapidly gaining traction in many markets, from taxi fares, air fares and sports tickets to electricity supply and hotel rooms. qbeats is pioneering its application to digital content," added Prof. Assaf Zeevi, qbeats' Chief Scientist. "Demand-based pricing means fair prices for consumers and optimized returns on investment for content providers."About Information Commerce:Content, which is accessed daily by more than 3 billion people, is shifting toward a premium and personalized experience. Just as e-commerce redefined the way consumers shop for durable goods, new technologies are driving a similar transformation in the market for digital information, where content is delivered and purchased in discrete, highly personalized units. With the emergence of the new digital shopper, content providers can be expected to move from volume-based business models to value-based ones.About qbeats:Backed by 18 patents, New York-based qbeats enables information commerce by applying machine learning and AI to index the world's content and illuminate its quantitative market value (QMV) based on demand, uniqueness, event and dozens of other attributes. The QMV dynamic valuation system helps content providers build tools and business models to optimize their digital assets and gives users unique insight on the value of each unit of content, along with different options for consuming it. For more information see: https://www.qbeats.com.