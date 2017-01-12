Research and Markets - Global Data Center Power Market to Grow 14%, 2016-2020 with ABB, Delta Electronics & Eaton Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Data Center Power Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global data center power market to grow at a CAGR of 14.59% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global data center power market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of data center power infrastructures namely, UPS systems, PDUs, energy storage infrastructure, transfer switches and switchgear, and generators.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is use of DC power distribution for data center. Powering data centers using DC is still at a nascent stage. Use of AC power is more common in data centers, as it is difficult for existing data center operators to operate on DC without proven efficiency in long-term operations. The servers and UPS batteries that currently run on DC power do so by converting AC to DC. Solar panels also produce DC power.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increased construction of green data centers. The increase in carbon emission and the consumption of electricity through data centers worldwide is creating awareness among enterprises toward the construction of green data center facilities. These facilities help in the operation of energy-efficient infrastructure, thereby reducing the electricity consumption and carbon footprint.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is UPS battery failure. Many data centers face a major problem with regard to battery failure in UPS systems. The battery is found to be a root cause of many data center outages, which accounts for around 60%. Batteries are a low-tech component that supports data center infrastructure during unplanned outages. Most data centers suffer power outages that last for a few seconds; severe damage can ensue should the batteries in the UPS infrastructure fail.

