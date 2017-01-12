SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that it will webcast its earnings conference call on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at 5 p.m. EST / 2 p.m. PST to discuss the results of its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2016. All interested parties will have the opportunity to listen to the real-time audio webcast of the teleconference over the internet through AMD's website at ir.amd.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for approximately one year after the conference call.

About AMD

blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo and the combination thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Drew Prairie

512-602-4425

drew.prairie@amd.com



Investor Contact

Laura Graves

408-749-5467

laura.graves@amd.com



