EQS-News / 13/01/2017 / 11:22 UTC+8 Kerry Logistics Crowned Outstanding Logistics Solution Provider at Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards 2016 Hong Kong, 13 January 2017 Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics' or the 'Company'; Stock Code 636.HK), Asia's leading logistics service provider, has been named the Outstanding Logistics Solution Provider at the Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards ('QOEA') 2016. A dazzling award ceremony attended by elites from local business community was held in Hong Kong on 12 January 2017 where winners to 20 categories were presented. This is the second consecutive year that Kerry Logistics has been chosen as winner of QOEA in the logistics sector. The QOEA has come to its 8th year and provides distinctive accolade to diverse industries for their outstanding performances. Winners are selected by a judging panel comprising of the Quamnet editorial team, Quam research team and independent financial analysts. Past winners include China Construction Bank (Asia), New World Development, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery and PCCW, among other leading corporations in different industries. Kerry Logistics is recognised for its stellar performance in excellent products and services, brand reputation, philosophy of operation, marketing strategies, sustainable development strategies, accomplishments, corporate social responsibility and unique business philosophy or development. Kerry Logistics is also commended for its success in its leadership and entrepreneurship, which plays a key role to spur Hong Kong business community. Robert Berger, Executive Director of Kerry Logistics (Hong Kong) expressed, "It is an encouraging moment to receive the Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards for the second straight year. While we celebrate our third listing anniversary, this win also affirms our commitment to deliver highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency. Despite the ever-changing market conditions, we continue to set sight on a global footprint and long-term business strategy that enable us to remain competitive and deliver sustainable growth. We would like to thank our customers and the professional judging panel who have supported and put their trust in us." Kerry Logistics was named Outstanding Global Logistics Network at QOEA 2015. / Robert Berger, Executive Director of Kerry Logistics (Hong Kong) (right) to receive the Outstanding Logistics Solution Provider Award at the Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards -End- * About Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards* Instituted in 2009, QOEA is organised by Quamnet, a leading financial website in Hong Kong, to identify and praise the excellent performance of Hong Kong enterprises. It has developed into an annual event with wide recognition and support from independent investors, media and industries. * About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 636.HK) *Kerry Logistics is Asia's leading logistics service provider with extensive operations across Greater China and the ASEAN region. Its core competence is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. It currently has more than 700 service locations in 41 countries and territories, and is managing 45 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2016-2017. * * Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=GKHYLWNIUL [1] Document title: KL Crowned Quamnet Outstanding Logistics Solution Provider-Eng (13 Jan2017)_Final 13/01/2017 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc0f5358f6b593818d6644b89740fa8&application_id=536135&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

