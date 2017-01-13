Number of source devices hits the 500 million milestone

TomTom (TOM2) today announced the introduction of its real-time traffic service in Argentina and Colombia, increasing the coverage in South America to four countries (after Brazil and Chile) and extending the global reach to 54 countries. Aiding the growth in countries has been the continuous growth in the supply of GPS location trace information to the TomTom traffic fusion engine which has now surpassed 500 million smartphones, transport systems and portable navigation devices. This increased volume of source data will pave the way for further geo-expansion opportunities in 2017 and beyond.

TomTom is world renown for delivering high quality map based products and the introduction of real time traffic services in these new countries will offer up-to-date information on road conditions such as traffic congestions, roadworks and closures. With this information, drivers will be able to find suitable routes that help them to avoid the worst areas and enable them to save significant time during their journeys.

"Traffic congestion remains a major problem for many countries around the world particularly in larger metropolitan areas," said Ralf-Peter Schäfer, Head of Traffic and Travel Information at TomTom. "Argentina and Colombia are no different and now we can offer data to enable informed routing decisions taking into account the dynamically changing situation on the road from TomTom's real-time traffic information".

