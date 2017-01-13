F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Appointment of Director



To: RNS

From: F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited

L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

Date: 13 January 2017

Appointment of Director

Following the Interim Results announcement in August 2016, in which it was indicated that Peter Niven would retire from the Board at the May 2017 AGM, the Board engaged an independent recruitment agent to assist in the process of seeking a replacement and this process has now been completed.

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Paul Marcuse as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 12 January 2017.

Mr Marcuse has approximately 35 years' experience in the real estate and finance sectors. He was Head of Global Real Estate at UBS Global Asset Management between 2007 and 2012. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive of AXA Real Estate Investment Managers.

Mr Marcuse is currently Chairman of the Management Board of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, Chairman of the West Midlands Land Commission and holds several other Senior Advisor roles.

There is no information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R.

All enquiries to:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St. Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745324

Fax: 01481 745051